Leading North American Law Enforcement Agency Places $2M-Plus Follow-On Order with Cognyte

HERZLIYA, Israel--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ: CGNT) (“Cognyte”), a global leader in investigative analytics software, today announced it has received an additional follow-on order totaling over $2 million, from a leading North American law enforcement agency (LEA). This marks another milestone in the growing collaboration, initiated just one year ago. Including this latest order, the customer’s total investment has reached over $3 million, underscoring its trust in Cognyte’s solutions to address its operational needs.

The LEA has replaced its incumbent provider, investing in Cognyte’s technology to unlock meaningfully better operational intelligence capabilities. These include timely recognition of threats to ensure the safety of communities across a wide geographic region. This continued collaboration underscores the LEA’s trust in Cognyte’s superior technology, which delivers rapid responsiveness and deployment agility.

The customer is now better equipped to tackle its mission-critical activities with enhanced precision and efficiency, including search and rescue operations, emergency responses and crime prevention. By leveraging advanced technologies and data analysis, the LEA has significantly improved the effectiveness and agility of its operations, enhancing the safety and security of the community it serves.

“Cognyte is proud to serve as a partner for this highly respected and influential customer in the law enforcement sector, delivering proven capabilities critical to safeguarding the public,” said Efi Nuri, Chief Revenue Officer at Cognyte. “This latest order, following closely on the heels of previous agreements, reinforces the agency’s ongoing trust, and the impact of our solutions. It also reflects Cognyte’s unwavering commitment to innovative technology and exceptional service. Moreover, this agreement marks a significant milestone in advancing Cognyte’s growth strategy and strengthening our footprint in the North American market.”

About Cognyte Software Ltd.

Cognyte Software Ltd. is a global leader in investigative analytics software that empowers a variety of government and other organizations with Actionable Intelligence for a Safer World™. Our open interface software is designed to help customers accelerate and improve the effectiveness of investigations and decision-making. Hundreds of customers rely on our solutions to accelerate and conduct investigations and derive insights, with which they identify, neutralize and tackle threats to national security and address different forms of criminal and terror activities. Learn more at www.cognyte.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Any statements contained in this press release that do not describe historical facts may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Such statements are identified by use of the words “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “expects,” “intends,” “plans,” “predicts,” “projects,” “should,” “views,” and similar expressions.

Any forward-looking statements contained herein are based on current expectations, but are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated, including, but not limited to, the impact and contributions of the slate of director nominees Cognyte has nominated, the projected growth of Cognyte’s business, and Cognyte’s ability to achieve its financial and business plans, goals and objectives and drive shareholder value, including with respect to its ability to successfully implement its strategy, and other risk factors discussed from time to time in Cognyte’s filings with the SEC, including those factors discussed under the caption “Risk Factors” in its most recent annual report on Form 20-F, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on April 9, 2024, as amended on April 19, 2024 and in subsequent reports filed with or furnished to the SEC. Cognyte assumes no obligation and does not intend to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law, to reflect events or circumstances occurring after today’s date.