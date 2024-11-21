November Issue of Best’s Review Ranks U.S. Workers’ Compensation and More

OLDWICK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--November’s Best’s Review includes the following exclusive rankings:
- US Workers' Compensation – 2023 Direct Premiums Written – 2024 Edition
- US Property/Casualty – 2023 Asset Distribution – 2024 Edition
- US Life/Health – Pre-Tax Investment Total Returns – 2024 Edition
- Top 25 Life/Health Insurers' Investment Returns – 2024 Edition
- US Homeowners Multiperil – Top Writers by State, Canada and US Territories – 2024 Edition
- Top 25 US Homeowners Multiperil Writers – 2024 Edition
