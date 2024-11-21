Adtran launches scalable AI private cloud solutions for US federal agencies

HUNTSVILLE, Ala.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Adtran and Dell Technologies today announced a strategic collaboration to meet the growing AI networking needs of the US federal government. Adtran is providing a comprehensive range of optical, packet and software networking solutions, which are being integrated with Dell’s AI-driven infrastructure to accelerate AI deployments for federal agencies. The DELL AI Network Cloud (AINC) Factory ON-RAMP, powered by Dell’s AI Factory, offers a flexible platform for managing AI workloads across on-premises, cloud or hybrid environments. This interoperable solution offers significant cost savings compared to traditional solutions, including cloud infrastructure and network access expenses, giving agencies the flexibility to achieve their AI goals without vendor lock-in.

As part of the Dell AI Factory, the new AINC Factory ON-RAMP will deliver a secure, scalable and high-performance AI network cloud solution specifically designed for federal agencies. By integrating advanced networking technologies that ensure seamless, high-performance connectivity across on-premises, cloud and hybrid environments, Adtran and Dell are providing a cost-effective solution that accelerates AI deployments and offers the flexibility to scale AI operations without proprietary limitations. The solution empowers federal organizations to meet their AI goals with greater speed, security and efficiency.

The DELL AINC Factory ON-RAMP integrates advanced technologies from both Adtran and Dell to deliver secure, high-performance AI network interconnectivity. Adtran’s FSP 150 packet edge solution, FSP 3000 open optical transport platform and complementary software systems enable high-capacity, low-latency and secure connectivity between distributed AI compute sites. Combined with Dell’s AI Factory, the Super Compute Xchange provides advanced scaling for AI supercomputing operations. Also featuring the AINC Console for real-time monitoring, the solution equips federal agencies with secure, end-to-end AI deployments, minimizing costs and eliminating vendor lock-in.

“This collaboration with Dell is about empowering federal agencies to meet their AI ambitions with secure, scalable infrastructure. We’re giving them the tools they need to accelerate AI deployments and deliver reliable performance,” said Jack Yocum, VP of North America ICP and enterprise sales at Adtran. “Our technology is ideally suited for the demanding needs of US government AI deployments. As a trusted US-based technology supplier, our portfolio is designed to meet the highest levels of security and performance. Together with Dell, we’re equipping federal organizations with the tools to efficiently achieve their AI goals while maintaining compliance with essential security standards.”

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADTN and FSE: QH9) is the parent company of Adtran, Inc., a leading global provider of open, disaggregated networking and communications solutions that enable voice, data, video and internet communications across any network infrastructure. From the cloud edge to the subscriber edge, Adtran empowers communications service providers around the world to manage and scale services that connect people, places and things. Adtran solutions are used by service providers, private enterprises, government organizations and millions of individual users worldwide. ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. is also the largest shareholder of Adtran Networks SE, formerly ADVA Optical Networking SE. Find more at Adtran, LinkedIn and X.

