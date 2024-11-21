Sunstone Partners Announces Strategic Investment in KMS Technology to Drive Innovation & Growth

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sunstone Partners, a premier private equity firm focused on accelerating growth in technology-enabled services and software companies, today announced its strategic investment in KMS Technology, a leading provider of Digital Engineering, Data and AI services. This investment will fuel KMS Technology’s continued growth, innovation and expansion of service offerings.

"We are excited to welcome Sunstone Partners as our new investment partner," said Leo Tucker, CEO of KMS Technology. "This partnership represents a significant milestone for us and aligns perfectly with our vision to accelerate growth and elevate the impact of our services. With Sunstone’s expertise and resources, we look forward to expanding our technological capabilities and delivering even greater value to our clients.”

KMS Technology offers tailored Digital Engineering, Data, AI, and consulting solutions through a combination of onshore, nearshore and offshore resources, including highly skilled teams across the United States, Mexico and Vietnam. The company has established a strong reputation for excellence in healthcare, enterprise software, financial services, and other industries, delivering comprehensive digital transformation services that help organizations achieve their ever-evolving business and technology needs.

“We are still in the early innings of massive digitization efforts across enterprises, further accelerated by increased demand related to next-generation data and AI-enabled applications. We see tremendous opportunity in partnering with KMS Technology to apply our expertise to help accelerate growth and innovation,” said Julian Hinderling, Partner at Sunstone Partners. “KMS has built a deep track record of developing mission-critical, revenue-generating products on behalf of their customers. We are excited to support KMS in scaling to the next level.”

Vu Lam, Co-Founder and Board Chairman of KMS Technology added, "KMS was founded with the vision of bringing outstanding talent and innovation to clients across the globe. The investment from Sunstone Partners is a powerful validation of our business model and will help us scale even further. We’re thrilled to collaborate closely with Sunstone Partners as we enter this new phase of strategic growth and expanded capabilities.”

KMS Technology has long been dedicated to providing organizations with innovative digital transformation solutions through its global centers of excellence. With Sunstone Partners’ investment, KMS Technology will continue to build its teams, deepen its service offerings, and broaden its impact in an increasingly competitive and rapidly evolving technology landscape.

Canaccord Genuity and Choate Hall & Stewart acted as advisors to Sunstone Partners. Tree Line Capital Partners provided debt financing in support of the transaction. Houlihan Lokey and Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough acted as advisors to KMS Technology.

About KMS Technology

Founded in 2009, KMS Technology is a leading provider of Digital Engineering, Data, AI, and consulting services. Our global engineering teams deliver an integrated suite of innovative solutions designed to help businesses accelerate their digital product development and speed-to-market. Headquartered in Atlanta, with additional offices in Vietnam and Mexico, KMS Technology is committed to driving innovation and delivering exceptional value through a technology-focused, customer-centric approach. For more information, visit www.kms-technology.com.

About Sunstone Partners

Sunstone Partners is a growth-oriented private equity firm that invests in AI- and technology-enabled services and software companies. The firm partners with exceptional management teams, often as their first institutional capital partner, to help accelerate organic growth and fund acquisitions. Founded in 2015, the firm has $1.7 billion committed capital to its three funds. Sunstone Partners has been recognized as one of Inc. Magazine’s “Founder-Friendly Investors” list in 2020, 2021, 2022, 2023 and 2024. For more information, visit www.sunstonepartners.com