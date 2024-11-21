FIFA announces multi-year agreement with Rock-it Cargo as Official Logistics Provider of FIFA World Cup 26™

GCL President and CEO Daniel Rosenthal (L) and FIFA Secretary General Mattias Grafström (R) kicked off a multi-year agreement making Rock-it Cargo the Official Logistics Provider of the FIFA World Cup 26™ (Photo Credit: FIFA)

GCL President and CEO Daniel Rosenthal (L) and FIFA Secretary General Mattias Grafström (R) kicked off a multi-year agreement making Rock-it Cargo the Official Logistics Provider of the FIFA World Cup 26™ (Photo Credit: FIFA)

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--FIFA has selected Rock-it Cargo, a Global Critical Logistics (GCL) company, as the Official Logistics Provider of the FIFA World Cup 26™ – the game-changing edition of the tournament set to take place across 16 Host Cities in Canada, Mexico and the USA from 11 June to 19 July 2026.

Rock-it Cargo will help FIFA create history, providing multi-year planning, management and event-logistics services as the FIFA World Cup™ expands to 48 teams and 104 matches across three countries and 16 Host Cities in 2026.

Appointed following a highly competitive request-for-proposal process, Rock-it Cargo demonstrated exceptional experience in planning and delivering event logistics to the world’s most complex and high-profile sporting and entertainment events.

FIFA Secretary General Mattias Grafström said: “In Rock-it Cargo we have found the perfect partner to entrust with the critical logistics services for the biggest FIFA World Cup ever. We’ve been impressed by Rock-it Cargo’s experience and attention to detail, teamwork and passion to deliver operational excellence. Their global model fits perfectly with our extensive ambitions for the tournament.”

As the Official Logistics Provider of the FIFA World Cup 26, Rock-it Cargo will provide planning, management and event-logistics services, including with regard to customs and international freight forwarding, warehouse and distribution operations, on-site venue operations at the International Broadcast Centre and team equipment operations.

The multi-year partnership will begin in 2025, with Rock-it Cargo providing selected services for the new FIFA Club World Cup™ to be hosted across 12 stadiums in 11 different cities in June and July next year. The partnership will expand in scope to include a broader range of services for the FIFA World Cup a year later, with Rock-it Cargo also taking up a position as a Tournament Supporter for the game-changing global event.

President and CEO of GCL, the parent company of Rock-it Cargo, Daniel Rosenthal said: “We are deeply honoured to have been selected by FIFA to support the planning and delivery of the biggest FIFA World Cup ever. For nearly 50 years our team has been trusted by the world’s biggest artists and North American sports leagues to deliver extraordinary experiences through extensive planning, contingency management and outstanding event coordination. We look forward to drawing on our experience in the FIFA World Cup 26 stadiums and Host Cities to help successfully execute the 39-day tournament.”

Beyond its direct relationship with FIFA, Rock-it Cargo’s status as FIFA’s Official Logistics Provider – combined with its deep North American operational and customs experience, centralised warehouse infrastructure and last-mile ownership – will enable a more efficient and sustainable logistics service to be provided to FIFA’s partners, vendors, broadcasters and other stakeholders.

About Rock-it Cargo

Rock-it Cargo is the global leader in logistics for extraordinary experiences. The biggest names in music, sports, events, TV and film partner with Rock-it Cargo to bring their ambitious visions to life through bespoke freight services. The company, which began in 1978 serving Led Zeppelin, manages global logistics through end-to-end services including multimodal freight, event logistics planning, and custom storage and distribution solutions. Rock-It Cargo is a Global Critical Logistics (GCL) company, the market leader in two expansive logistics and project management sectors across the globe: live events, encompassing live music, sports and broadcasting, film and TV, and experiential events and exhibitions; and luxury goods, focused through the Dietl and CARS brands on fine art, automotive, and fashion. GCL leverages an unparalleled global network with 60 offices in 18 countries and 10,000 projects across more than 115 countries per year.