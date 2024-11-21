Willdan Selected for $4.5 Million Contract to Provide Building and Safety Services and Fire Plan Review for the City of Bellflower

ANAHEIM, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: WLDN) announced today that it has won a three-year, $4.5 million contract to provide in-house building division operations and fire plan inspection review services for the City of Bellflower.

“Our building and safety services are vital to the well-being of our residents and business owners,” said Ryan Smoot, City Manager for the City of Bellflower. “Willdan brings both the expertise and the personalized approach that we need to ensure a seamless transition. We believe they will be an outstanding partner for our community.”

“We thank the City of Bellflower for selecting us,” said Mike Bieber, Willdan’s CEO. “This contract expands our work in Los Angeles County, and we’re looking forward to supporting the City’s current and future needs.”

About the City of Bellflower

The City of Bellflower is located in Southeast Los Angeles County, California. As of the 2020 census, the city is home to 79,190 residents and 4,000 businesses. Bellflower is a robust and diverse city committed to quality governance and services for its citizens. The city also features award-winning public schools and a thriving downtown district. Learn more at www.bellflower.org.

About Willdan

Willdan is a nationwide provider of professional, technical, and consulting services to utilities, government agencies, and private industry. Willdan’s service offerings span a broad set of complementary disciplines that include electric grid solutions, energy efficiency and sustainability, energy policy planning and advisory, engineering and planning, and municipal financial consulting. For additional information, visit Willdan's website at www.willdan.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release that are not purely historical are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. It is important to note that Willdan’s actual results could differ materially from those in any such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include, but are not limited to, the risk factors listed from time to time in Willdan’s reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, but not limited to, the Annual Report on Form 10-K filed for the year ended December 29, 2023. Willdan cautions investors not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. Willdan disclaims any obligation to, and does not undertake to, update or revise any forward-looking statements in this press release.