K3 MStore Partners with DNA Payments to Deliver Unified Payment Solutions for Visitor Attractions

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--K3 MStore, the leading all-in-one retail platform for visitor attractions, is proud to announce an exciting partnership with DNA Payments, one of the largest independent omnichannel payments companies in the UK and EU. This collaboration will offer a seamless and unified payment solution for visitor attractions, enabling organisations to integrate their onsite and online payment systems effortlessly.

“I am very excited to be partnering with DNA Payments to bring comprehensive omnichannel payment solutions to our K3 MStore customers,” said Mark Cockings, Managing Director of K3 Retail Solutions. “This partnership will provide our customers with the ability to simplify their payment landscape and increase operational efficiency, cost-effectively and competitively.”

“After an incredibly tough few years, visitor attractions have really bounced back,” added Jan-Pieter Lips, CEO of DNA Payments. “It’s exciting for us to partner with K3 MStore to bring best-in-class payment solutions to the sector and power their growth into the future.”

Key Benefits of the Partnership

Seamless Payment Integration: The partnership between K3 MStore and DNA Payments provides a single, cohesive solution for both in-person and online payments, simplifying transaction processes.

Unified Payments Platform: Organisations can now manage all payments via one platform, featuring a streamlined settlement system that increases operational efficiencies.

Flexible Payment Options: A variety of mobile, portable, and countertop card machines ensure that businesses can cater to their specific needs, providing versatile options for payment collection.

Secure Online Payments: With a hassle-free, secure website payments gateway, visitor attractions can offer customers a smooth, worry-free checkout experience.

Competitive Rates: The partnership ensures competitive transaction rates, helping organisations with their bottom line.

Multiple Payment Methods: Support for Chip & Pin, contactless, and mobile payments allows for increased flexibility and enhances the customer experience.

About K3 MStore

K3 MStore is the premier all-in-one retail platform designed to streamline operations for visitor attractions. With highly functional ticketing, admissions, retail, hospitality, and membership solutions, K3 MStore delivers a comprehensive system that enhances both single and multisite operations. Whether handling daily admissions or managing a wide range of customer interactions, K3 MStore ensures organisations are equipped with the tools they need to thrive.

About DNA Payments

DNA Payments brings "Simple Unified Payments" to businesses that care deeply about their customers’ experience. Its enhanced modern end-to-end payments platform utilises an in-house gateway, a proprietary acquiring platform, and a network of integrations to deliver simple and reliable acceptance.

Businesses receive the ultimate choice and conversion with an easy-to-use, interconnected portal that gives absolute control of their payment stack, with solutions for Ecommerce checkouts, POS, and Pay by Link, as well as a range of card acceptance and alternative popular payment methods such as Alipay. Every payment is connected via a Common Token, enabling effortless tracking of customer journeys.