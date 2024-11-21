Growth Resources Draw Advisor with $110 Million to Ameriprise Financial from LPL

MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE: AMP) today announced that financial advisor Steve Salmon, MBA, recently joined the firm’s independent channel from LPL Financial with $110 million in assets. His office is located in Edina, Minnesota. Salmon was attracted to Ameriprise’s end-to-end support that helps advisors to deliver an outstanding client experience and grow their practice.

“As a solo advisor, I wanted to partner with a firm that continually invests in resources and capabilities to help me deliver an even better client experience and grow,” said Salmon. “The top reasons I joined Ameriprise are simple – the firm’s integrated technology, superior financial planning and investment offerings, and local resources to support growth in my business.”

“At Ameriprise, I don’t feel like I’m on an island,” Salmon said. “There are coaching teams and local field leaders all dedicated to helping me leverage cutting edge technology, create efficiencies and keep me focused on what I need to do to deliver for my clients and expand my practice to help more people achieve their goals.”

The practice is supported locally by Ameriprise Franchise Field Vice President Scott Neils and Ameriprise Regional Vice President Michael Lawson.

Ameriprise has continued to attract experienced, productive financial advisors, with more than 400 advisors moving their practices to Ameriprise in 2023 and approximately 1,700 joining the firm in the last 5 years.1 To find out why experienced financial advisors are joining Ameriprise, visit ameriprise.com/why.

The Ameriprise Ultimate Advisor Partnership offers a differentiated experience for advisors that helps them accelerate growth while delivering an excellent client experience. Combined with the company’s culture of support and independence, the Ultimate Advisor Partnership enables advisors to scale their businesses, deepen client relationships and drive referrals for future growth.

At Ameriprise Financial, we have been helping people feel confident about their financial future for 130 years. With extensive investment advice, asset management and insurance capabilities and a nationwide network of approximately 10,000 financial advisors2, we have the strength and expertise to serve the full range of individual and institutional investors' financial needs.

