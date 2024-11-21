NetApp Joins the Vultr Cloud Alliance to Provide Scalable Data Management for Enterprise AI Workloads

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Vultr, the world’s largest privately held cloud computing platform, today announced that NetApp, the intelligent data infrastructure company, is the latest company to join the Vultr Cloud Alliance, a partnership program consisting of industry-leading solutions enabling composable AI cloud services.

By combining the capabilities of NetApp ONTAP with Vultr's global network of cloud data center locations, organizations can now choose to use NetApp’s enterprise-grade data management features while leveraging Vultr's predictable pricing and high-performance infrastructure. The combined solution is particularly well-suited for organizations in data-intensive industries such as financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, and media & entertainment, offering specific optimizations for AI model training, high-performance computing, and research workflows.

With the Vultr Cloud Alliance, organizations can customize their infrastructure stack with a composable approach, seamlessly assembling and scaling their modern cloud and AI operations on demand without worrying about vendor lock-in. NetApp joins other alliance members, including AMD, SQream, a next-generation, data analytics and acceleration platform, Qdrant a high-performance vector database with retrieval-augmented generation (RAG) capabilities, Console Connect, which facilitates private, high-speed networking for secure, low-latency data transfer, and Run:ai, an advanced AI workload orchestration platform.

The collaboration addresses growing enterprise requirements for flexible, secure, scalable data management solutions that can seamlessly operate across hybrid and multicloud environments. As enterprises increasingly seek to incorporate AI into their core business operations, their challenges shift from fundamental issues, such as data availability, to higher-order concerns such as data management, security, and regulatory requirements. This is evidenced in Vultr’s recently commissioned report with S&P Global Market Intelligence, “The New Battleground: Unlocking the Power of AI Maturity with Multi-Model AI” which revealed that security & compliance (35.3%), cost effectiveness (29.0%), and flexible pricing (24.8%) were among the top attributes determining why respondents would choose a cloud platform to deploy AI.

“This collaboration helps make AI-driven innovation possible for enterprises with the most demanding security, compliance and performance requirements,” said J.J. Kardwell, CEO of Vultr. “By integrating NetApp’s industry-leading data management capabilities with Vultr’s high-performance global cloud infrastructure, we are enabling enterprises to harness the power of AI while maintaining control over their data assets.”

Vultr and NetApp’s collaboration tackles these precise concerns through:

NetApp ONTAP’s built-in encryption, compliance tools, and automated snapshot-based backups ensure data protection and integrity.

Vultr’s scalable infrastructure combined with NetApp’s efficient storage management capabilities provide a cost-effective solution by reducing the need for on-prem resources.

NetApp’s hybrid multicloud solutions, when combined with Vultr’s flexible and open infrastructure help avoid vendor lock-in, and gives customers the freedom to deploy infrastructure based on their needs.

This partnership will help enable a variety of use cases for companies across industries seeking to drive transformation through AI and high-performance computing. This includes financial services companies that can streamline financial data management tasks such as contract generation, legal document review and translation; healthcare and life science companies that can improve provider efficiency through automated clinical report generation, transcription and medical record summarization; and retail companies that can improve forecasting, streamline inventory workflows and optimize last-mile delivery.

"Our collaboration with Vultr brings together NetApp Intelligent Data Infrastructure which helps customers create data strategy for their AI workloads, combined with Vultr's efficient cloud infrastructure," said Jeff Baxter, Vice President of Product Marketing at NetApp. "This collaboration empowers organizations to bring their data directly to the AI GPUs to accelerate their digital transformation initiatives while maintaining control over their data across hybrid cloud environments."

Key benefits of the NetApp and Vultr collaboration include:

Seamless hybrid cloud storage and data management with the integration of NetApp ONTAP across Vultr’s 32 global locations, simplifying the volume creation process, backup copies, and clones to reduce delays.

Enhanced support for AI and machine learning workloads through Vultr’s Cloud GPU offerings and NetApp’s optimized storage solutions.

Automated data tiering for cost optimization.

Rapid data migration and synchronization capabilities.

Advanced data protection and compliance features for regulated industries.

For more information on the Vultr Cloud Alliance, visit here.

About Vultr

Vultr is on a mission to make high-performance cloud computing easy to use, affordable, and locally accessible for businesses and developers around the world. Vultr has served over 1.5 million customers across 185 countries with flexible, scalable, global Cloud Compute, Cloud GPU, Bare Metal, and Cloud Storage solutions. Founded by David Aninowsky and completely bootstrapped, Vultr has become the world’s largest privately-held cloud computing company without ever raising equity financing. Learn more at www.vultr.com.