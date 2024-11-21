Mela Watermelon Water Announces New York Star, Josh Hart, As Latest Investor & Brand Ambassador

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mela Watermelon Water, the category-defining canned line of refreshing 100% watermelon juice, announces a strategic partnership with Josh Hart as its latest investor and brand ambassador.

“We’re excited to bring Josh Hart on as an investor because he’s been a supporter of the brand for years. Beyond being an insanely talented shooting guard, Josh is also an avid beverage investor who can help us take Mela to the next level,” said Dom Purpura, CEO of Mela Watermelon Water. “Mela is the ultimate multi-purpose beverage so this partnership was a no-brainer. Mela is 100% juice, tastes amazing, and has electrolytes and antioxidants to keep you game day ready.”

Timed with the 2024-2025 season kick-off, New York basketball star Josh Hart will be prominently featured in marketing campaigns across the city. This partnership aims to boost Mela's brand visibility throughout the New York metropolitan area while strengthening its connection to the sports world.

“Mela Water is my go-to when I'm craving something refreshing and naturally sweet that fits my healthy and active lifestyle. I'm excited to be part of a beverage brand where both the product and branding stand out,” said Josh Hart.

About Mela Watermelon Water

Harnessing the hydrating power of watermelons, Mela Watermelon Water captures the essence of the juiciest fruit on earth, delicately preserved in a can for your convenience. Packed with electrolytes and antioxidants, every sip replenishes essential minerals, keeping you energized and refreshed throughout your day. Mela is available for purchase online at melawater.com, on Amazon, and in retail locations including 7-Eleven, Target, Wegmans, United Supermarkets, Central Market, Fresh Thyme Market, Savemart, and many more.

About Josh Hart

Josh Hart is an American professional basketball player known for his tenacious defense, rebounding ability, and high basketball IQ. Born on March 6, 1995, in Silver Spring, Maryland, he played college basketball at Villanova University, where he helped lead the Wildcats to an NCAA championship in 2016. Drafted in 2017, he started his NBA career with the Los Angeles Lakers before moving to the New Orleans Pelicans, then the Portland Trail Blazers, and later joining the New York Knicks. Standing at 6'5" and playing as a guard-forward, Hart is known for his relentless energy on the court, excelling as a versatile role player who can score, defend multiple positions, and dominate the boards despite his size. Hart's work ethic and leadership qualities make him a fan favorite and an invaluable asset on any team.