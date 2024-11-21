WaFd Bank Partners with the Network of Giving to Fund Non-Profits in Washington

SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, WaFd, Inc. (Nasdaq: WAFD) (the “Company”), and Washington Federal Bank (“WaFd Bank”), its bank subsidiary announces that it will be the official banking partner for the purpose-driven digital commerce platform, the Network of Giving, launched initially in the Seattle market. This will fuel merchant-funded micro-donations to critical community service agencies to support our neighbors in need.

The Network of Giving is designed to empower people to foster giving through everyday actions and works as a low-barrier means to support cause-related initiatives, creating efficiencies in digital fundraising.

“Impacting small, local businesses that are the backbone of our community, the Network of Giving increases customer loyalty, drives sales and delivers measured results while generating micro-donations to community nonprofits, at no additional cost to the customer,” said David Saalfrank, Chief Evangelist for the Network of Giving. “You shop, the business gives. Everyone can join the Network of Giving for free and securely link their existing credit and debit cards from any financial institution to start making an impact in their community.”

“We’re excited to be the official banking partner for the Network of Giving here in Washington state,” said President and Chief Executive Officer of WaFd Bank, Brent Beardall. “It fits within the DNA of our giving philosophy and mirrors the support we provide for both small businesses and local nonprofits. This proven model has the power to benefit the greater community. We encourage all Washingtonians to download the Network of Giving app and join in the power of giving!”

Four designated nonprofits will receive donations through the Network of Giving: United Way of King County, Special Olympics of Washington, Make-A-Wish Alaska and Washington, and Northwest Harvest. Donations made to these organizations are at no cost to the consumer, and 100% consumer directed. Participating merchants define the giving amount, and all donations are passed through to the nonprofits and audited to ensure accountability.

United Way of King County President and CEO, Gordon McHenry Jr., stated, “At United Way, we want to make the biggest impact possible and lift each other up. With digital commerce and the Network of Giving local communities are provided with a foundation that ensures an equitable future for everyone.”

About WaFd Bank:

WaFd, Inc. is the parent company of Washington Federal Bank, a federally insured Washington state chartered commercial bank doing business as WaFd Bank that operates more than 200 branches in nine western states. Established in 1917, in Ballard, WA, the bank provides consumer and commercial deposit accounts, financing for small- to middle-market businesses, commercial real estate and residential real estate, including consumer mortgages, home equity lines of credit and insurance products through a subsidiary.

More about WaFd Bank: WaFdBank.com

About the Network of Giving:

The Network of Giving is committed to providing financial and social empowerment to drive positive change in communities and the world. The Network of Giving SaaS platform utilizes digital commerce, connecting local consumers, merchants, and non-profit community organizations. This connection empowers consumers to shop at local businesses triggering merchant-funded micro-donations that impact their communities – at no additional cost to the consumer. More on Network of Giving: networkofgiving.com