GlobalLogic Achieves AWS Automotive Services Competency, Solidifying Leadership in Software-Defined Vehicles

SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--GlobalLogic Inc., a Hitachi Group Company and leader in digital engineering, today announced it has achieved the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Automotive Services Competency. This recognition validates GlobalLogic’s deep expertise in software-defined vehicles (SDV) and product engineering for the automotive industry, placing them among a select group of 27 global partners.

The AWS Automotive Services Competency recognizes AWS Partner Network (APN) partners with demonstrated technical proficiency and proven customer success in delivering automotive services and software solutions. These partners have demonstrated their expertise through verified case studies showcasing their experience in automotive services and software solutions.

This highlights GlobalLogic’s proven ability to deliver specialized, industry-leading solutions that meet rigorous AWS standards. Partnering with top-10 mobility companies like Astemo, GlobalLogic enables transformation towards a software-defined vehicle architecture to help the OEMs extend the vehicle life and create revenue streams through the lifecycle of the vehicles.

GlobalLogic delivers business transformation through AI, IoT, and Big Data solutions, backed by deep industry expertise. “GlobalLogic was key to our success in launching a first-of-its-kind integrated navigation system to provide a premium driving experience for our customers,” explains a GlobalLogic mobility partner. “Their in-vehicle mobility expertise and seamless R&D integration enabled us to create a superior digital cockpit experience.”

“The AWS Automotive Services Competency recognizes our proven ability to deliver solutions for software-defined vehicles by creating virtual infrastructure to develop, test, integrate, and deploy software, independent of physical hardware and locational constraints,” said Ramki Krishna, Group Vice President & General Manager of the Mobility & Industrial Business at GlobalLogic. “By leveraging the power of AWS, we empower our clients to accelerate time-to-market, reduce development costs, and create truly differentiated mobility experiences.”

AWS Automotive Competency Partners empower automotive customers to accelerate their transformation journeys through purpose-built cloud capabilities and deep industry expertise. These professional services and software solutions focus on workflows across Autonomous Vehicles, Software-Defined Vehicles, Connected Mobility, Sustainability, Digital Customer Experience, Product Engineering, Manufacturing, and Supply Chain. The AWS Competency Partner Program is designed to identify, validate, and promote AWS Partners with demonstrated AWS technical expertise and proven customer success.

ABOUT GLOBALLOGIC

GlobalLogic (www.globallogic.com) is a leader in digital engineering. We help brands across the globe design and build innovative products, platforms, and digital experiences for the modern world. By integrating experience design, complex engineering, and data expertise—we help our clients imagine what’s possible and accelerate their transition into tomorrow’s digital businesses. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, GlobalLogic operates design studios and engineering centers around the world, extending our deep expertise to customers in the Mobility, Communications, Financial Services, Healthcare and Life sciences, Manufacturing, Media and Entertainment, Semiconductor, and Technology industries. GlobalLogic is a Hitachi Group Company operating under Hitachi, Ltd. (TSE: 6501), which contributes to a sustainable society with a higher quality of life by driving innovation through data and technology as the Social Innovation Business.