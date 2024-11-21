Best’s Insurance Law Podcast Examines Trends in Pipeline Explosion Cases

OLDWICK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AM Best and Best’s Insurance Professional Resources have released the latest installment of the Best's Insurance Law Podcast series, which examines timely insurance issues from a legal perspective.

The latest episode features Senior Safety Engineer Janine McCartney from expert service provider HHC Safety Engineering Services, Inc., who discusses pipeline explosion incidents and common workplace safety deficiencies that cause them.

HHC Safety Engineering Services, Inc., is a qualified member in Best’s Insurance Professional Resources, an insurance industry resource that has featured qualified legal counsel, independent insurance adjusting services and expert service providers since 1929.

