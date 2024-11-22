Particle Health Selects CommonWell Health Alliance as their Qualified Health Information Network™ (QHIN™)

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Particle Health, a Member of the CommonWell Health Alliance since 2019, will join the Alliances’s Qualified Health Information Network™ (QHIN™). This decision will allow Particle Health to deepen its partnership with CommonWell and work across the broader community to advance the goal of health interoperability under TEFCA. Particle Health and CommonWell have a long history of successful partnership having worked together since early 2019 in a national network.

“ CommonWell has shown a clear commitment and investment to new, technology-forward use cases, including operations and individual access,” said Jason Prestinario, CEO of Particle Health. “ Their consistency and communication around developing and implementing policies, as well as their commitment to fair and equitable enforcement of those policies, will help bring all participants forward towards better information sharing for the benefit of patients.”

Particle Health is taking the action to join the CommonWell QHIN now because of the momentum towards developing key policies. While data exchange on TEFCA is still ramping up, the Company believes that it’s important to support the development of key strategic decisions and policies as implementations unfold amongst the designated QHINs. Particle Health is taking appropriate steps to support exchange via TEFCA by the end of 2024, while continuing to support current network connections.

About Particle Health

At Particle Health, our mission is to unlock the power of medical records in an intelligent platform that focuses health back on the patient. We do this by connecting to national and state health information exchanges, which facilitates medical record sharing and interoperability. This gives us access to comprehensive longitudinal data on millions of patients. Powered by machine learning and AI that allows us to harness this data, our platform synthesizes critical clinical insights to help our customers accomplish their missions of treating patients effectively. Visit particlehealth.com for more information.