CTP signs deals totalling 30,000 sqm in Germany, while upgrading its portfolio

CTP, Europe’s largest listed owner, developer, and operator of logistics and industrial properties by gross lettable area (GLA), has signed new leases with two logistics businesses on almost 30,000 sqm of space across CTPark Bremen and CTPark Oschersleben in Germany.

Heinrich Hoppe GmbH, an international freight forwarding and logistics service provider has leased 12,500 sqm of space at CTPark Bremen in north-west Germany. CTPark Bremen is one of CTP’s brownfield redevelopments and has been built on a former landfill site, with innovative construction and refurbishment works having been undertaken by CTP to create a modern sustainable business park providing around 28,500 sqm of GLA.

CTP has also leased a newly refurbished 15,000 sqm energy efficient logistics building at CTPark Oschersleben in Germany’s Saxony-Anhalt region, to WP Holding GmbH. WP Holding GmbH develops and implements integrated logistics solutions and process consulting services for clients. CTP acquired CTPark Oschersleben in 2022 as part of the Deutsche Industrie REIT portfolio, which comprised 1.6 million sqm of GLA and marked CTP's entry into the German market.

Redeveloping brownfield sites and refurbishing older industrial properties to standards that meet both today’s client needs and the latest ESG requirements has been a key part of CTP’s strategy in Germany in recent years. As the German economy is going through a transformation with new sectors like semi-conductor and clean-tech emerging, as well as occupiers demanding more sustainable buildings to meet their own ESG targets, there is a need for new high quality, sustainable and amenity rich, industrial and logistics parks.

Alexander Hund, Managing Director Germany at CTP, commented: “We welcome Heinrich Hoppe GmbH to CTPark Bremen and WP Holding GmbH to CTPark Oschersleben. Developing brownfield sites and refurbishing existing buildings offers exciting development opportunities due to the rapid changes sweeping through traditional European industrial and logistics markets and the regulatory backdrop that is requiring real estate to become more energy efficient. This is reflected in acquisitions we have made for our landbank especially in Germany, where we are using our considerable expertise to reimagine sites with redevelopment and sustainable retrofit into modern business parks that meet the demands of today’s businesses.”

CTPark Bremen offers a total GLA of approximately 28,500 sqm and is equipped with photovoltaic panels on the roof and air-source heat pumps for fossil fuel free heating. All buildings at CTPark Bremen are certified to DGNB Gold sustainability standards. The park is located near the Bremer Kreuz interchange, connecting the A27 and A1 motorways providing excellent connectivity to Germany’s three largest ports: Bremen, Jade-Weser-Port (Wilhelmshaven), and Hamburg, with access to the North Sea and Weser waterways as well.

CTPark Oschersleben is being transformed by CTP into a modern, future-proofed logistics hub with an array of sustainable features including EV charging stations that will support WP Holding GmbH’s fleet of electric vehicles. The park is directly connected to the A14 motorway that provides rapid links to German cities Leipzig and Dresden, and into Czechia and Austria. WP Holding GmbH will also have the option to expand into around 5,000 sqm of additional space at the park with further land available, earmarked for development by CTP.

About CTP

CTP is Europe’s largest listed owner, developer, and manager of logistics and industrial real estate by gross lettable area, owning 12.6 million sqm of GLA across 10 countries as of 30 September 2024. CTP certifies all new buildings to BREEAM Very good or better and earned a negligible-risk ESG rating by Sustainalytics, underlining its commitment to being a sustainable business. For more information, visit CTP’s corporate website: www.ctp.eu