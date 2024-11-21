H2O.ai Generative and Predictive AI Now Validated on the Dell AI Factory with NVIDIA

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--H2O.ai, the leader in open-source generative AI and the most accurate predictive AI platform, today announced a collaboration with Dell Technologies to deliver a validated generative and predictive AI solution through the Dell AI Factory with NVIDIA.

H2O.ai is set to boost AI deployment with built-in enterprise agentic AI and multimodal retrieval augmented generation (RAG), in a validated architecture on top of the Dell AI Factory with NVIDIA.

H2O.ai on the Dell AI Factory with NVIDIA provides an out-of-the-box solution that addresses the growing need for AI applications that are high performing, scalable and cost efficient. This platform offers a simplified pathway for organizations to deploy and scale use case driven AI applications, enabling businesses to innovate faster, enhance customer experiences and optimize internal operations with the power of AI. h2oGPTe built-in agentic AI and RAG eliminates the complexity and risk of building agentic RAG systems. H2O.ai’s predictive capabilities can also distribute AI outcomes to the edge and on-premises. Enterprises can build and deploy robust AI applications, such as complaint summarizers, document comparison diff tools, and specialized GPT models for procurement and support, all while maintaining strict data privacy and reducing cloud dependency. These capabilities build on H2O.ai and NVIDIA’s collaboration to optimize end-to-end workflows.

The Dell AI Factory with NVIDIA is designed to meet the workload demands of AI models, combining Dell infrastructure with the latest NVIDIA accelerated computing, NVIDIA AI Enterprise software, NVIDIA networking, and trusted Dell services to facilitate successful AI solution deployments.

Chad Dunn, Vice President, Product Management, AI and Data Management, Dell Technologies, commented: “Enterprises are looking to build trustworthy and highly tailored generative AI applications that are easy to deploy and scale within their environment. H2O's solutions validated on the Dell AI Factory with NVIDIA delivers on that promise with unmatched control and cost efficiency.”

Sri Ambati, CEO and Founder of H2O.ai, remarked: “On-prem is the new cloud. We’re making AI more truly accessible and sustainable for enterprises. Our collaboration with Dell Technologies is key to bringing generative AI to our customers, offering a full-stack solution that allows everyone to build agentic AI systems that are purpose-built for their needs including workloads like digital assistants, customer service agents and domain-specific GPTs, all within their own data centers. Together, we're paving the way for a future where AI is trustworthy, scalable and economically efficient."

Key Features and Benefits of H2O.ai on the Dell AI Factory with NVIDIA:

Enterprise agentic AI and multimodal RAG applications

This offering provides autonomous agentic AI for multi-step workflows using multimodal RAG within h2oGPTe, allowing enterprises to deploy multi-agent systems out-of-the-box without the risk and complexity of building custom RAG applications. On-premises and air gapped AI

The desire for on-premises infrastructure is driven by a need for control, security and cost efficiency. H2O.ai’s validated solutions on the Dell AI Factory with NVIDIA ensure that sensitive data remains protected within enterprise boundaries. Significant Cost Savings

By moving AI workloads from the cloud to on-premises with H2O.ai, enterprises save on AI infrastructure costs, making AI more affordable and predictable. Accelerated Time to Value

H2O.ai embeds enterprise multimodal RAG to deploy and scale a wide range of use case-driven AI applications such as Complaint Summarizer.

The H2O Complaint Summarizer solution is extensible and adaptable, leveraging Enterprise h2oGPTe, a powerful RAG platform search assistant built to answer questions from large volumes of documents, websites, and workplace content. It can be used to get fact-based answers, data extraction, summarization, and other batch processing tasks. Compliant Summarizer running on the Dell AI Factory with NVIDIA allows service departments to become more efficient, accurate and faster by quickly analyzing and recommending resolutions.

For more information on H2O.ai and Dell’s collaboration, visit H2O.ai/Dell

Dell and H2O.ai Whitepaper

Dell and H2O.ai Solution Brief

Dell Technologies AI Infohub https://infohub.delltechnologies.com/en-us/t/white-papers/

About H2O.ai

Founded in 2012, H2O.ai is at the forefront of the AI movement to democratize Generative AI. H2O.ai’s open-source Generative AI and Enterprise h2oGPTe, combined with Document AI and the award-winning autoML Driverless AI, have transformed more than 20,000 global organizations, and over half of the Fortune 500, including AT&T, Commonwealth Bank of Australia, Chipotle, Singtel, Workday, Progressive Insurance, and AES.

H2O.ai partners include Dell, Deloitte, Ernst & Young (EY), PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC), NVIDIA, Snowflake, AWS, Google Cloud Platform (GCP) and Microsoft Azure. H2O.ai’s AI for Good program supports nonprofit groups, foundations, and communities in advancing education, healthcare, and environmental conservation. With a vibrant community of 2 million data scientists worldwide, H2O.ai aims to co-create valuable AI applications for all users.

H2O.ai has raised $256 million from investors, including Commonwealth Bank, Nvidia, Goldman Sachs, Wells Fargo, Capital One, Nexus Ventures and New York Life.