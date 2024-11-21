Brenmiller Energy and TUTCO, a Global Leader in Electric Heating, Enter Manufacturing Agreement as bGen™ ZERO is Set for Commercial Deliveries

ROSH HA’AYIN, Israel & TEL AVIV, Israel--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Brenmiller Energy Ltd. ("Brenmiller", "Brenmiller Energy" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: BNRG), a pioneer in developing thermal storage (“TES”) systems, today announced it has entered into a manufacturing and supply agreement with U.S.-based TUTCO Heating Solutions Group (“TUTCO”), a global leader in the supply of electric resistive heating elements and subsidiary of London-based Smiths Group (LSE: SMIN), a £5.6 billion industrial technology company. TUTCO has designed, and will manufacture, heaters that are key components of Brenmiller’s next-generation bGen™ ZERO TES systems.

Brenmiller’s award-winning TES technology is a sustainable heat battery that uses crushed rocks to store high-temperature heat.​ Powered by renewable energy, bGen™ ZERO generates carbon-free heat, steam or hot air, ensuring stable conditions for 24/7 operation. The heaters, which TUTCO will supply to Brenmiller, will capture electricity from renewable sources, converting the electricity to heat which will then be stored in crushed rocks in bGen™ ZERO’s bCubes™.

The manufacturing agreement with TUTCO will support the completion of the bGen™ ZERO system, with the first three units set for delivery to Tempo Beverages Ltd., the sole producer and distributor of Heineken and Pepsi products in Israel, Wolfson Hospital, and Partner in Pet Food Hungaria, one of Europe’s leading private label pet food producers. More bGen™ ZERO installations are expected from Brenmiller’s $440 million global pipeline of commercial opportunities.

“TUTCO Heating Solutions Group is committed to leveraging engineering expertise to foster a more sustainable future. Thermal energy storage represents a significant stride towards a greener planet, and we are delighted to collaborate with Brenmiller Energy. We anticipate the global deployment of this technology for years to come,” said A.J. Nidek, a Sales Leader at the TUTCO Heating Solutions Group.

TUTCO is actively contributing to the global shift towards electrification and decarbonization by providing efficient heating solutions that support environmental initiatives. Their focus on innovation, combined with a commitment to quality and responsiveness to market needs, makes TUTCO a strong partner for industries transitioning to electric heat​.

“As we ramp up commercial production of bGen™ ZERO to meet growing demand, we are very pleased to work with TUTCO, a heating industry giant that is committed to decarbonization. Built with the highest quality components and systems, we believe that our bGen™ ZERO is designed to deliver sustainable power for decades to come,” stated Avi Brenmiller, CEO and founder of Brenmiller Energy.

About bGen™

bGen™, Brenmiller’s TES system, converts electricity into heat to power sustainable industrial processes at a price that is competitive with natural gas. The bGen™ charges by capturing low-cost electricity from renewables or the grid and stores it in crushed rocks. It then discharges steam, hot water, or hot air on demand according to customer requirements. The bGen™ also supports the development of utility-scale renewables by providing critical flexibility and grid-balancing capabilities. bGen™ was named among TIME’s Best Inventions of 2023 in the Green Energy category.

About Brenmiller Energy Ltd.

Brenmiller Energy helps energy-intensive industries and power producers end their reliance on fossil fuel boilers. Brenmiller’s patented bGen™ thermal battery is a modular and scalable energy storage system that turns renewable electricity into zero-emission heat. It charges using low-cost renewable electricity and discharges a continuous supply of heat on demand and according to its customers’ needs. The most experienced thermal battery developer on the market, Brenmiller operates the world’s only gigafactory for thermal battery production and is trusted by leading multinational energy companies. For more information visit the Company’s website at https://bren-energy.com/ and follow the Company on X (formerly Twitter) and LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

