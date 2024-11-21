Sidus Space and Reflex Aerospace Sign Letter of Intent at Space Tech Expo Europe to Advance Dual-Use Satellite Development Across U.S. and European Markets

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. & BERLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sidus Space (NASDAQ: SIDU), (the “Company” or “Sidus”), an innovative space mission enabler, today announced a strategic partnership with Reflex Aerospace, a cutting-edge European satellite manufacturing startup. This partnership combines Sidus’ expertise in satellite manufacturing and mission operations with Reflex Aerospace’s rapid, custom satellite design capabilities. Together, the companies aim to deliver flexible, cost-effective, and high-performance solutions to meet diverse customer needs while strengthening their presence in global markets.

“Finalizing this partnership at Space Tech Expo Europe underscores the importance of collaboration in advancing global space innovation,” said Carol Craig, Founder and CEO of Sidus Space. “By combining Sidus’ space heritage and mission expertise with Reflex Aerospace’s agile satellite manufacturing, we can leverage each other's strengths to deliver tailored solutions worldwide, with both companies contributing to satellite production.”

"This partnership represents a significant step forward in our mission to accelerate innovation in space," said Walter Ballheimer, CEO of Reflex Aerospace. "By combining our satellite manufacturing capabilities with Sidus Space's advanced space technologies, we can offer unprecedented value to our customers while strengthening the transatlantic space technology corridor."

The collaboration is expected to commence in 2025, with both companies contributing to the production of integrated satellite platforms designed to meet the needs of a growing global customer base.

About Sidus Space

Sidus Space (NASDAQ: SIDU) is a space mission enabler providing flexible, cost-effective solutions including custom satellite design, payload hosting, mission management, space manufacturing and AI enhanced space-based sensor data-as-a-service. With its mission of Space Access Reimagined™, Sidus Space is committed to rapid innovation, adaptable and cost-effective solutions, and the optimization of space system and data collection performance. With demonstrated space heritage including manufacturing and operating its own satellite and sensor system, LizzieSat™, Sidus Space serves government, defense, intelligence and commercial companies around the globe. Strategically headquartered on Florida’s Space Coast, Sidus Space operates a 35,000-square-foot space manufacturing, assembly, integration and testing facility and provides easy access to nearby launch facilities.

About Reflex Aerospace:

Based in Munich and Berlin, Reflex Aerospace enables lightning-fast innovation in space by designing and manufacturing 100 to 500 kg payload-specific, dual-use satellite platforms within 12 months. Reflex is redefining satellite development by blending verticalized in-house design and manufacturing, end-to-end support, secure-by-design modules, hardware-accelerated encryption, and the highest-performing core avionics in its class.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release about future expectations, plans and prospects, as well as any other statements regarding matters that are not historical facts, may constitute ‘forward-looking statements’ within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements relating to the expected trading commencement and closing dates. The words ‘anticipate,’ ‘believe,’ ‘continue,’ ‘could,’ ‘estimate,’ ‘expect,’ ‘intend,’ ‘may,’ ‘plan,’ ‘potential,’ ‘predict,’ ‘project,’ ‘should,’ ‘target,’ ‘will,’ ‘would’ and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including: the uncertainties related to market conditions and other factors described more fully in the section entitled ‘Risk Factors’ in Sidus Space’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, and other periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof, and Sidus Space, Inc. specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.