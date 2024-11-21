Sagard Real Estate Accelerates U.S. Multifamily Growth with Acquisition of Pearl at Midlane in Houston’s River Oaks Neighborhood

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sagard Real Estate, formerly EverWest Real Estate Investors, a leading firm in real estate investment, announced today the acquisition of Pearl at Midlane, a premier mid-rise apartment complex located in Houston’s prestigious River Oaks neighborhood. The property spans 330 units across 326,232 rentable square feet and was originally built in 2009, with a comprehensive renovation completed in 2021.

"We remain committed to expanding our multifamily portfolio in key growth markets with assets well positioned for outperformance," stated Brett Birkeland, Managing Director of Acquisitions at Sagard Real Estate. "Pearl at Midlane is a prime example of the kind of high-quality assets that fit within our broader strategy. Long term, the fundamentals of this location are exceptional with billions of dollars in future development and infrastructure improvements planned for Westheimer and the River Oaks District. Overall, the proximity to the Galleria, Downtown, the MedCenter and other major economic engines will provide long term value drivers for the submarket and property."

Pearl at Midlane is located within a five-minute walk of Houston’s River Oaks District, and a similar stroll to Highland Village, providing residents with access to high-end retail, entertainment, and dining options and positioning Pearl at Midlane as a highly desirable option for renters seeking luxury and convenience. The property offers a range of amenities, including multiple courtyards, a large pool with outdoor kitchens, a gym, flexible workspaces, a two-story social hub, a hotel suite for resident guest use and a hospitality bar.

Sagard Real Estate plans to implement targeted upgrades to common areas and amenities throughout the project. The addition of new property management under Greystar will focus on improving day-to-day operations, leasing, and property upkeep and appeal. These strategic enhancements are expected to drive value and further strengthen the property’s competitive position in the market.

About Sagard Real Estate

Sagard Real Estate is a real estate investment advisor and operator providing investment management services throughout the U.S., including portfolio management, acquisitions, asset management, development, and property management for investors. With $4.9 billion in assets under management, Sagard Real Estate offers commercial real estate investment strategies through separate accounts and commingled funds. Founded in 1997, the firm is headquartered in Denver and maintains regional investment offices in New York City, Charlotte, Austin, Los Angeles, and San Francisco metro areas. Sagard Real Estate is a part of Sagard, a multi-strategy alternative asset management firm. For more information, visit www.sagard.com/realestate or follow us on LinkedIn.

About Sagard

Sagard is a global multi-strategy alternative asset management firm with over US$25B under management, 150 portfolio companies, and 400 professionals. We invest in venture capital, private equity, private credit, and real estate. We deliver flexible capital, an entrepreneurial culture, and a global network of investors, commercial partners, advisors, and value-creation experts. Our firm has offices in Canada, the United States, Europe, and the Middle East.

For more information, visit www.sagard.com or follow us on LinkedIn.