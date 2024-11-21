Red Maple Introduces Credit Cards for Microsoft Dynamics 365 Field Service: Revolutionizing Secure Payments in the Field

BOERNE, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Red Maple, a leading provider of innovative business solutions, is excited to announce the launch of Red Maple Credit Cards for Microsoft Dynamics 365 Field Service. This cutting-edge integration simplifies payment processing in the field, providing technicians and service managers with a powerful, secure, and user-friendly solution to handle payments directly within the Dynamics 365 environment.

Field service businesses often struggle with balancing customer satisfaction, operational efficiency, and secure payment handling. Red Maple’s solution addresses these challenges head-on, ensuring faster payments, reduced administrative burdens, and an improved customer experience.

Key Features of Red Maple Credit Cards

Comprehensive Payment Options : Accept credit cards, PayPal, and ACH payments directly on-site. Secure two-factor authentication and mobile-friendly interfaces offer added flexibility.

: Accept credit cards, PayPal, and ACH payments directly on-site. Secure two-factor authentication and mobile-friendly interfaces offer added flexibility. Enhanced Security : PCI 4.0 compliance and advanced tokenization protect sensitive customer data while mitigating fraud risks.

: PCI 4.0 compliance and advanced tokenization protect sensitive customer data while mitigating fraud risks. Seamless Integration : Fully integrated with Dynamics 365 Field Service and Sales, this solution ensures a smooth user experience with instant credit card verification and real-time payment processing.

: Fully integrated with Dynamics 365 Field Service and Sales, this solution ensures a smooth user experience with instant credit card verification and real-time payment processing. Operational Efficiency : Automated workflows reduce manual tasks, while support for multiple credit card processors ensures compatibility.

: Automated workflows reduce manual tasks, while support for multiple credit card processors ensures compatibility. Improved Customer Experience: Technicians are equipped with mobile tools to provide on-the-spot payment options, improving service speed and customer satisfaction.

Transforming Field Service Payment Processes

"With the launch of Red Maple Credit Cards for Dynamics 365 Field Service, we’re empowering businesses to manage payments seamlessly and securely,” said Jennifer Robertson, CEO of Red Maple. “This solution is a game-changer for field service teams, allowing them to get the job done and get paid in the field."

By consolidating payment data within Dynamics 365, businesses gain a 360-degree view of customer interactions and financial transactions, streamlining operations and enabling smarter decision-making.

Elevate Your Field Service Operations Today

Red Maple Credit Cards for Microsoft Dynamics 365 Field Service is available now. To learn more or schedule a demo, visit redmaple.com or contact our team directly at info@redmaple.com.

About Red Maple

Red Maple™ has specialized in expanding the capabilities of Microsoft Dynamics 365 since 2003. Globally deployed by 500+ companies, Red Maple’s solutions offer extensions and additions for Finance & Operations (F&O), Business Central (BC) and Customer Engagement (CE) users. Additions such as card present, card not present, ACH, wallet payments, Level II/III processing, surcharging, PCI 4.0 validated, and omnitoken capabilities are a few of the robust features.