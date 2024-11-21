Lineage Explores Connection Between Food Infrastructure and Economic Development in New Research by Economist Impact

NOVI, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Lineage, Inc. (NASDAQ: LINE) (the “Company”), the world’s largest global temperature-controlled warehouse REIT, today announced the release of Economist Impact’s “Feeding the Future” report. Supported by Lineage, the new body of research explores the connection between food infrastructure and economic development in hard-to-reach geographies, calling for global collaboration toward building a food supply chain better equipped for feeding the world.

Enough food is produced to feed the global population of 8 billion people daily, yet around 733 million people still go hungry, 3.1 billion cannot afford a healthy diet and 24% of the world’s calories go uneaten due to food loss and waste. Providing everyone with access to safe, nourishing food while eliminating waste and driving socioeconomic progress will require robust infrastructure – from warehousing and cold storage to transportation networks – that spans the entire global supply chain.

“We are proud to partner with Economist Impact to shed light on the critical role that cold chain infrastructure plays in creating long-term solutions to hunger, boosting agricultural productivity, empowering communities and reducing waste globally,” said Greg Lehmkuhl, President and CEO of Lineage. “This research speaks to the enduring quality of our purpose at Lineage to transform the world’s food supply chain to eliminate waste and help feed the world, and why it informs every decision we make across our global team.”

The “Feeding the Future” report was conducted with Lineage’s support as part of Economist Impact’s Food Imperative. The Food Imperative initiative is designed to arm decision-makers with the data, insights and tools they need to develop more sustainable and secure solutions in their commitment to transform global food systems for the future. As part of this initiative, Economist Impact has also published a short, animated film illustrating how temperature-controlled supply chains enable global access to nutritious food from farm to fork, along with an article on the cold chain's role in feeding the world and transformative trends and technologies in the space.

"At Economist Impact, our mission is to drive progress on the world's biggest issues with world-class policy research and global media amplification. With the Food Imperative initiative and Feeding the Future report, we’re bringing critical attention to the need for sustainable, resilient food systems,” said Pratima Singh, Principal and The Food Imperative Lead at Economist Impact.

Economist Impact works with governments, corporations, foundations, and NGOs to create change and progress on topics like sustainability, health, and globalization.

To view the full report and accompanying content, please visit impact.economist.com/sustainability/feeding-the-future.

For more information about what Lineage is doing to advance a smarter, more sustainable and efficient food supply chain, visit onelineage.com.

About Lineage

Lineage, Inc. (NASDAQ: LINE) is the world’s largest global temperature-controlled warehouse REIT with a network of over 480 strategically located facilities totaling over 84 million square feet and approximately 3.0 billion cubic feet of capacity across countries in North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. Coupling end-to-end supply chain solutions and technology, Lineage partners with some of the world’s largest food and beverage producers, retailers, and distributors to help increase distribution efficiency, advance sustainability, minimize supply chain waste, and, most importantly, feed the world. Learn more at onelineage.com and join us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, and X.

About Economist Impact

Economist Impact combines the rigour of a think-tank with the creativity of a media brand to engage a globally influential audience. We believe that evidence-based insights can open debate, broaden perspectives and catalyse progress. The services offered by Economist Impact previously existed within The Economist Group as separate entities, including EIU Thought Leadership, EIU Public Policy, Economist Events and SignalNoise.

Our track record spans 75 years across 205 countries. Along with creative storytelling, events expertise, design-thinking solutions and market-leading media products, we produce framework design, benchmarking, economic and social impact analysis, forecasting and scenario modelling, making Economist Impact's offering unique in the marketplace. Visit www.economistimpact.com for more information.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release may be considered forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Lineage intends for all such forward-looking statements to be covered by the applicable safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements contained in those acts. Such forward-looking statements can generally be identified by Lineage’s use of forward-looking terminology such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “intend,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “believe,” “continue,” “seek,” “objective,” “goal,” “strategy,” “plan,” “focus,” “priority,” “should,” “could,” “potential,” “possible,” “look forward,” “optimistic,” or other similar words. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. Such statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, including known and unknown risks, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or anticipated. Therefore, such statements are not intended to be a guarantee of Lineage’s performance in future periods. Except as required by law, Lineage does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements contained in this release.