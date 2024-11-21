Viant and Disney Advertising Collaborate to Scale Streaming Audiences

IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: DSP) today announced an expanded agreement with Disney Advertising focused on making premium CTV, video, and display inventory addressable and biddable for advertisers.

This new collaboration is underpinned by Disney’s award-winning Clean Room technology and proprietary BridgeID, along with Viant’s Household ID, which enables Viant’s breadth of ad buyers to improve the performance of campaigns by accessing audiences at scale.

“We have made significant progress on our journey to unlock access to more inventory for advertisers of all sizes powered by automation, and our collaboration with Viant sets the stage for next-generation audience activation at scale while tapping into unique demand,” said Matt Barnes, VP, Programmatic Sales, Disney Advertising. “By bringing more opportunities to the table for midmarket buyers, we continue to level the playing field by providing more flexibility, choice and control to advertisers.”

This new capability leverages Viant’s CTV expertise, extensive reach among independent ad agencies and future-ready, AI-powered solution, to maximize insights with the scale of Disney’s leading streaming footprint, driving up to 20% improvement in addressability.

"This collaboration accelerates Viant’s strategic partnership with Disney, and further delivers increased value to advertisers,” said Tom Wolfe, Viant’s SVP, Business Development. "Viant's Direct Access program continues to power more impactful relationships between our advertising clients and world-class CTV content owners, on the strength of first-party data and optimized supply paths.”

