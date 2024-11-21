Safe Pro Enters into Multi-Year MOU with a U.S. Government Prime Contractor Focused on U.S., European and NATO Contracts

AVENTURA, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Safe Pro Group Inc. (Nasdaq: SPAI) (“Safe Pro” or the “Company”), a leading provider of artificial intelligence (AI) solutions specializing in drone imagery processing, today announced that it has entered into a memorandum of understanding (“MOU”) with a new U.S. prime contractor (“the Prime Contractor”) focused on the development of novel threat detection solutions for domestic and international Government stakeholders.

The Prime Contractor currently provides a full range of hardware and software engineering services to defense, civilian, and commercial customers worldwide and holds multiple Government-wide Acquisition Contracts (GWACs), Multiple Award Contracts (MACs) and stand-alone Indefinite Delivery, Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) contracts from government and defense agencies. Through the newly signed MOU, Safe Pro will collaborate with the Prime Contractor to pursue U.S., E.U. and NATO related contracts as well as Government-funded Research and Development opportunities built on its patented artificial intelligence (AI)-powered drone imagery processing technology. The MOU also includes the potential to jointly develop and market new products and technologies to government end users.

“We are honored to collaborate with this Prime Contractor on the further application of our AI-powered image analysis technology, applying it to a number of critical global challenges. Building upon the Prime Contractor’s decades of technical expertise and well-established reputation in government contracting, we believe today’s MOU will result in a mutually beneficial relationship as we work on a shared commitment to support our Government and our allied security forces around the world,” said Dan Erdberg, Chairman and CEO of Safe Pro Group Inc.

Additionally, the Company reported that it has recently received a purchase order (P.O.) for the sale of real-world landmine and unexploded ordnance (UXO) imagery from a U.S. subcontractor that will be fulfilled by its Safe Pro AI artificial intelligence subsidiary. The term is for up to five months of tasking to provide UXO imagery.

The Company’s patented AI-powered image analysis technology called SpotlightAI™, is currently in operation in Ukraine with multiple humanitarian mine action organizations including the United Nations Development Programme (“UNDP”) and government entities where it has now processed over 840,614 images, analyzed over 11,768 GB of data and identified over 10,912 real-world landmines and unexploded ordnance. Real-world landmine detection statistics from Ukraine can be found at the Company’s Real-World Landmine Detection Counter at https://safeproai.com/landmine-detections/.

Compatible with commercially available off-the-shelf (“COTS”) drones, Safe Pro’s SpotlightAI™ hyper scalable, cloud-based software ecosystem utilizes advanced machine learning (“ML”) models for small object detection and data reporting built on an extensive proprietary dataset capable of rapidly identifying and locating 150+ types of land mines and UXO. Supported by the hyper scalability of the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Cloud, SpotlightAI™ can process massive amounts of sub-centimeter-level drone imagery to securely generate detailed, high-resolution orthomosaic maps highlighting objects of interest. It can then plot the detection results on customizable, GPS-tagged, sub-centimeter-level, high resolution 2-D and 3-D maps to provide a “bird’s-eye view” of the surveyed area, delivering enhanced situational awareness for planning clearing and land release efforts by local governments and humanitarian aid organizations.

AWS funded and published a case study on the effectiveness of SpotlightAI™ and its use in Ukraine and a video introduction to SpotlightAI™ and its application as a tool for global demining, can be viewed here.

About Safe Pro Group Inc.

Safe Pro Group is a leading provider of artificial intelligence (AI) solutions specializing in drone imagery processing leveraging commercially available “off-the-shelf” drones with its proprietary machine learning and computer vision technology to enable rapid identification of explosives threats, providing a much safer and more efficient alternative to traditional human-based analysis methods. Built on a cloud-based ecosystem and powered by Amazon Web Services (AWS), Safe Pro Group’s scalable platform is targeting multiple markets that include commercial, government, law enforcement and humanitarian sectors where its Safe Pro AI software, Safe-Pro USA protective gear and Airborne Response drone-based services can work in synergy to deliver safety and operational efficiency. For more information on Safe Pro Group Inc., please visit https://safeprogroup.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements

Some of the statements in this press release are forward-looking statements, which involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements relate to future events, future expectations, plans and prospects. Although Safe Pro Group believes the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date made, expectations may prove to have been materially different from the results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Safe Pro Group has attempted to identify forward-looking statements by terminology including ''believes,'' ''estimates,'' ''anticipates,'' ''expects,'' ''plans,'' ''projects,'' ''intends,'' ''potential,'' ''may,'' ''could,'' ''might,'' ''will,'' ''should,'' ''approximately'' or other words that convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes to identify these forward-looking statements. These statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, including market and other conditions. More detailed information about the Company and the risk factors that may affect the realization of forward-looking statements is set forth in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), copies of which may be obtained from the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of its date. Safe Pro Group undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this press release to reflect events or circumstances occurring after its date or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.