RelPro Partners with Propense.ai to Deliver Enriched Data for Accounting and Legal Professionals

SHORT HILLS, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--RelPro, the fast-growing business development and relationship management solution for Financial & Professional Services, announced today its latest partnership with Propense.ai, a SaaS platform delivering data-driven insights and service recommendations to professional services firms. RelPro’s accurate company and contact intelligence will enrich data for clients who use the Propense.ai platform, increasing the richness and value of AI-driven recommendations and supporting Propense.ai in its mission to identify growth opportunities for accounting and legal services firms.

RelPro integrates accurate company and contact intelligence from 20+ best-in-class data sources to help business development and relationship management professionals in the financial and professional service sectors save time and increase the effectiveness of their growth and client retention initiatives. Its data enrichment services further streamline clients’ data management and business development workflows by cleansing and augmenting their CRM and marketing data with complete, accurate intelligence.

Propense.ai analyzes a professional services firm’s historical data and market trends to identify cross-serving opportunities and deliver insights and recommendations based on that analysis. Partnered with RelPro’s data enrichment, Propense.ai can address their clients’ issues of inaccurate and outdated data, helping those firms take best advantage of data-driven insights and opportunities.

“We understand how critical it is for professional services firms to have clean and accurate data to power their business development and relationship management initiatives,” said Martin Wise, RelPro CEO and Founder. “Our partnership with Propense.ai delivers enriched company and business decision-maker intelligence to professionals in the accounting and legal industries, enabling them to optimize the insights they receive from Propense.ai.”

“Professional services firms often struggle with a lack of accurate or complete client data and RelPro enables us to fill in our clients' missing data points and maximize the relevancy and accuracy of our predictive models,” Timothy Keith, Propense.ai CEO, said about the partnership. “Together with RelPro, Propense helps accounting and law firms anticipate their clients' needs by identifying which services have been provided to similar clients and allowing professionals to proactively introduce relevant services to their clients.”

About RelPro

Founded in 2009, RelPro’s Relationship Intelligence platform was built with the experience that there is no one nirvana source of B2B Company and Decision-Maker data – so why rely on one source of data? RelPro integrates data from best-in-class partners and the web to deliver a unique global database of over 7 million Companies and 150 million business decision-makers, allowing B2B Marketing, Business Development and Relationship Management professionals to quickly identify new prospects and close deals faster. RelPro includes automated Prospect Research to quickly inform business development outreach, and powerful Alerts that provide a call-to-action prompting timely interactions with prospects and clients.

About Propense.ai

Founded in 2023 and headquartered in Miami, Propense.ai is a SaaS platform that uses AI technology to anticipate client needs for professional services firms. Propense.ai enables firms to predict their clients' needs by analyzing historical data and market trends. Propense.ai was co-founded by Timothy Keith, CEO, Nnamdi Anyanwu, CTO, and Alexander Diaz, Head of Operations & Finance. For more information, visit propense.ai.