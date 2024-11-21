Pallion Group Welds Resilience and Customer Experience Into Dynamic Gold and Jewellery Business With Boomi

SYDNEY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Boomi™, the intelligent integration and automation leader, today announced that Australian precious metals and jewellery company Pallion Group has bolstered resilience and customer experience (CX) across its brands, and laid a foundation for generative AI using the Boomi Enterprise Platform as the baseline for its data strategy.

Sydney-headquartered Pallion comprises six brands that source, manufacture, distribute, sell, and provide secure storage for gold, silver, and custom jewellery to organisations and individuals in Australia, Hong Kong, and China. The company implemented Boomi’s integration platform as a service (iPaaS) to simplify and improve connectivity between its technology systems and establish visibility over highly sensitive financial, commercial, and product supply data.

“Pallion supplies high-value precious metals and jewellery subject to dynamic, fast-changing pricing, with strict compliance requirements around them. We’re handling people’s and companies’ money after all – that includes banks, superannuation funds and major retailers,” said Simon Smith, Group Chief Information Officer (CIO) at Pallion Group. “This means we need consistent uptime of and between our systems so that data flows back and forth in real time, while giving our teams a consolidated view of customer information on one screen. Boomi powers our data strategy by giving us a clean, hub-and-spoke integration framework to connect business-critical platforms and centralise data to make this possible.”

Pallion implemented the Boomi Enterprise Platform in February 2024 to support the foundations of its digital transformation and replace a “spaghetti mess” of hundreds of outdated point-to-point integrations, according to Smith. The Boomi platform has already been used to connect Pallion’s Microsoft Dynamics 365 enterprise resource planning (ERP) stack, and its finance and human resources (HR) systems, and the company affirms its use of iPaaS will scale up as its digital transformation strategy progresses. Meanwhile, data ingested by Pallion’s systems is already centralised in Boomi DataHub.

“Boomi has fostered an environment we know we can trust to get data across to the right people and places securely with no downtime – spanning production operations through to the websites our customers use to buy precious metals and jewellery,” said Smith. “This has amplified CX, as the information buyers and our teams see is always accurate. If there are ever any issues, Boomi’s integration model allows us to rapidly pinpoint and resolve the issue – a process that could formerly take days is now completed in a few hours.”

Pallion has also seen dramatic productivity gains as Boomi helped the company strip away countless hours previously spent maintaining and fixing point-to-point integrations.

In addition, the Boomi Enterprise Platform serves as an “abstraction layer,” said Smith, ensuring new technology investments are rapidly and seamlessly integrated into the group of companies, with data readily available through Boomi DataHub. This will be pivotal in Pallion’s strategic roadmap, with the company planning to introduce generative AI for its employees to query the company’s data using natural language, and ultimately expedite internal processes and customer service.

David Irecki, Chief Technology Officer, APJ at Boomi, said, “Pallion Group serves some of the most prolific retail brands – from Tiffany & Co to Michael Hill Jewellery – as well as Australian financial institutions and citizens. It has even worked on the Melbourne Cup and Australian Open trophies, and Queen Elizabeth II’s Coronation Carriage. Its clientele expect seamless experiences when making significant purchasing decisions. Boomi has helped Pallion establish a reliable and resilient technology environment across its brands to optimise CX, all the while supporting the stringent compliance obligations under which the group operates.”

