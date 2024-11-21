Docebo and Deloitte Forge Strategic Alliance Enabling Enterprises to Evolve Into High-Impact Learning Organizations

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Docebo Inc. (Nasdaq:DCBO; TSX:DCBO) ("Docebo" or the "Company"), a global leader in AI-powered learning solutions, today announced a strategic alliance with Deloitte to help mid-size and large organizations build robust, growth-focused learning ecosystems. This alliance will guide companies as they evolve from transactional learning systems into agile and indispensable learning organizations, fully integrated with long-term business growth and operating efficiency.

This alliance combines Docebo's cutting-edge learning technology with Deloitte's consulting and implementation knowledge to deliver scalable, tailored solutions that meet the rapidly changing needs of complex organizations across U.S. commercial and government sectors. By bringing together Deloitte’s experience in corporate transformation and Docebo’s innovative learning platform, the alliance provides a clear pathway for organizations to develop high-impact learning cultures that boost employee engagement and drive measurable business success.

Travis Burke, EVP of Corporate Development & Partnerships at Docebo, commented: “Our alliance with Deloitte is a pivotal step in supporting organizations that want to harness learning as a driver for growth and operating efficiency. By combining our scalable technology with Deloitte's industry experience, we’re creating an ecosystem where learning is more than a simple support function; it becomes a catalyst for strategic transformation across the business.”

Franz Gilbert, Managing Director, Human Capital Ecosystems & Alliances Leader at Deloitte Consulting LLP, shared: "Delivering engaging learning experiences is not optional anymore; it is a critical necessity for organizations aiming to stay competitive in today’s fast-paced business world. With Docebo’s cutting-edge learning platform and our Workforce Transformation practice capabilities, we can help businesses develop the skills and knowledge they need to thrive amid rapid technological advancements and changes."

Stuart Rosenberg, Managing Director at Deloitte Consulting LLP, added: "Our collaboration with Docebo reflects a shared vision of transforming workforce development through immersive learning experiences like Deloitte Academies. The strength of the Docebo platform, along with its ease of implementation and operational flexibility, is transformative for organizations. This alliance allows us to deliver customized learning experiences that not only address current skill gaps but also anticipate future needs, helping our clients build a future-ready workforce capable of driving sustained business success."

From Transactional to Transformational Learning

As announced by Deloitte at the 2024 Inspire Dallas conference, the Docebo-Deloitte alliance introduces a structured maturity model, guiding organizations through four distinct stages of development in their learning functions:

Transactional & Essential - Learning is disconnected and reactive, serving as a basic support function. Established & Striving - Intentional learning strategies emerge, setting the foundation for leading-edge capabilities. Comprehensive & Scaling - Learning becomes scalable, with a strong cultural footprint and L&D operational mastery. Agile & Indispensable - A fully integrated learning culture supporting continuous improvement for short and long-term growth.

Currently, only 12% of organizations operate at the “Agile & Indispensable” level, indicating a significant opportunity for transformation.

About Deloitte

Deloitte provides industry-leading audit, consulting, tax and advisory services to many of the world’s most admired brands, including nearly 90% of the Fortune 500® and more than 8,500 U.S.-based private companies. At Deloitte, we strive to live our purpose of making an impact that matters by creating trust and confidence in a more equitable society. We leverage our unique blend of business acumen, command of technology, and strategic technology alliances to advise our clients across industries as they build their future. Deloitte is proud to be part of the largest global professional services network serving our clients in the markets that are most important to them. Bringing more than 175 years of service, our network of member firms spans more than 150 countries and territories. Learn how Deloitte’s approximately 460,000 people worldwide connect for impact at www.deloitte.com.

As used in this document, "Deloitte" means Deloitte Consulting LLP, a subsidiary of Deloitte LLP. Please see www.deloitte.com/us/about for a detailed description of the legal structure of Deloitte LLP and its subsidiaries.

About Docebo

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO; TSX:DCBO) is redefining the way enterprises leverage technology to create and manage content, deliver training, and measure the business impact of their learning programs. With Docebo’s end-to-end learning platform, organizations worldwide are equipped to deliver scaled, personalized learning across all their audiences and use cases, driving growth and powering their business.

Learn why businesses around the world love Docebo by visiting our customer stories page.

