Priority Software Furthers North America Expansion as Exclusive Technology Partner for COWTOWN

MONTCLAIR, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Priority Software, a global leader in cloud-based business management solutions, furthers its expansion across North America as the exclusive technology provider for COWTOWN, a multi-location, Canada-based specialty retailer. The digital transformation of COWTOWN’s technology infrastructure streamlines operations, generates real-time data and produces a superior omnichannel customer experience.

Prompted by the need for a comprehensive and adaptable solution, COWTOWN enlisted Priority’s ERP and retail management system. This upgrade includes head and back-office applications and point-of-sale (POS) management, designed for seamless integration and full visibility across the business.

“Ever since upgrading to Priority, we have directly increased our operational efficiencies and quality control,” Rebecca Lamontagne, Operations Manager, COWTOWN, said. “Now that we have accessible data and analytics, we’re making informed, strategic decisions that benefit the customer and increase sales.”

"The flexibility inherent in Priority’s cross-platform functionality is valuable,” Greg Porth, Finance Manager, COWTOWN, added. “Both point of sale and back office reporting is now more efficient and customized.”

Priority’s solution is built on a robust technology framework that centralizes all aspects of retail operations into a unified, turnkey platform. It provides live data synchronization across all channels, ensuring COWTOWN’s operations are efficient, responsive and adaptable to market changes. The omnichannel capabilities allow COWTOWN to increase sales, ensure consistent customer experiences and manage inventory, the primary challenge for the vast majority of 300 retailers surveyed by Priority Retail in a 2022 study conducted by BDO USA.

"At Priority, we focus on delivering enhanced retail technology that generates an immediate impact,” Sagive Greenspan, CEO of Priority Software, said. “Technology is necessary to improve the customer experience - and it benefits the overall business. It’s rewarding to see our expansion in North America take shape as specialty retailers like COWTOWN leverage our platform to grow.”

About Priority Software

Priority Software is a leading provider of scalable and agile cloud business management solutions for organizations of all sizes. Recognized for product innovation, Priority delivers real-time access to business data and insights, enabling companies to increase operational efficiency, improve customer experience and outpace the competition.