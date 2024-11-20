TACORI Partners With Clientbook to Offer First-of-Its-Kind AI Sales Assistant Feature to the Fine Jewelry Industry

Clientbook's new AI "TACORI Product Recommendations" feature gives jewelers instant access to TACORI’s entire product catalog, complete with high-quality images and detailed descriptions, to help make more tailored product recommendations for clients. (Photo: Business Wire)

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--TACORI, a timeless and iconic fine jewelry brand, today announced an innovative partnership with Clientbook, the leading digital sales assistant designed for jewelers. As a part of this collaboration, Authorized TACORI Retail Partners and Clientbook users can now enjoy exclusive access to personalized product recommendations, enhancing the client journey from engagement rings to wedding bands and fine jewelry.

“With this partnership, TACORI and Clientbook are setting a new standard in the industry, enabling jewelers to connect more deeply with their clients and celebrate life’s most special moments together,” said Paul Tacorian, CEO, TACORI. “We’re excited to provide our partners with additional support to enhance their client interactions and cultivate lasting relationships that will drive business growth.”

Rolling out to 100 Authorized TACORI Retail Partners in 2024, Clientbook’s new “TACORI Product Recommendations" feature gives Clientbook users instant access to TACORI’s entire product catalog, complete with high-quality images and detailed descriptions. With this comprehensive information at their fingertips, jewelers can make more tailored recommendations that will help strengthen client relationships and support them in closing more sales with confidence.

"I’m thrilled about the new TACORI Product Recommendations feature on Clientbook,” said Ronnie Mervis, CEO, Mervis Diamond Importers. “It makes connecting with customers so much easier and has really streamlined our outbound marketing efforts. I plan to leverage it for our upcoming TACORI Holiday Trunk Show!"

With this new feature, users have access to:

Related Product Recommendations : Jewelers can easily access complementary product suggestions to enhance the client journey and encourage repeat purchases.

: Jewelers can easily access complementary product suggestions to enhance the client journey and encourage repeat purchases. Detailed Product Images and Descriptions : Jewelers can send stunning photos and detailed product descriptions, ensuring beautiful and accurate communications with clients.

: Jewelers can send stunning photos and detailed product descriptions, ensuring beautiful and accurate communications with clients. Automatic Purchase Notifications: Jewelers receive real-time alerts when an item is sold, encouraging swift and systematic client follow-up.

“We’re thrilled to be partnering with TACORI,” said Brandon Wright, CEO, Clientbook. “This partnership will help jewelers leverage powerful, data-driven recommendations to enhance their sales process, create meaningful client interactions, and ultimately drive more sales. Our goal has always been to make it easier for jewelers to deliver exceptional service, and this collaboration with TACORI takes that a step further.”

About TACORI

TACORI is an iconic fine jewelry brand, known for its signature Crescent design and intricate hidden details. A sophisticated luxury brand with the spirit and intimacy of an independent family business, TACORI occupies a unique space in the market. After more than 40 years, it remains family-owned and operated with artisans sitting center stage in TACORI’s California Design Studios, making the world’s most meticulously crafted jewelry, including the brand’s highly coveted engagement rings. For more information, visit TACORI.com.

About Clientbook

Clientbook, headquartered in Lehi, Utah, is a forward-thinking software company specializing in client management for retailers. By integrating state-of-the-art AI technology into its platform, Clientbook empowers retailers to optimize clienteling, improve sales performance, and foster long-lasting customer relationships. For more information or to request a demo, visit https://demo.clientbook.com or contact Hayley Sonntag at hayleys@clientbook.com.