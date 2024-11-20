Fisher & Paykel Chooses Salesforce Agentforce to Boost Global Customer Sales and Service

SAN FRANCISCO & AUCKLAND, New Zealand--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Salesforce (NYSE: CRM), the world's #1 AI CRM, today announced that luxury appliance manufacturer Fisher & Paykel, will deploy Agentforce to scale its customer support team with autonomous agents — taking actions like answering frequently asked questions, scheduling service appointments, and more, freeing up human agents' time for higher value tasks.

Agentforce, a new layer on the Salesforce Platform that enables companies to easily build and deploy AI agents that can autonomously take action across any business function, will help Fisher & Paykel deliver around-the-clock, high-quality support, giving customers experiences that are in keeping with its premium appliances. And, by handing off simpler and more routine tasks to agents, Fisher & Paykel’s human reps will have more time to spend building customer relationships that increase sales.

“Our customers expect efficient and personalized experiences when they engage with our brand — experiences that mirror the luxury of our products,” said Rudi Khoury, Chief Digital Officer, Fisher & Paykel. “With Agentforce, we will enhance our partnership with Salesforce, deploying autonomous agents that will deliver for our customers when they need us most, while simultaneously driving sales.”

Fisher & Paykel, which strives to be the most human-centered appliance brand in the world, recognized the need to engage the right partner to create a step change in the quality of its customer service experience. Employees lacked visibility into customers’ interaction histories, leading to prolonged, less efficient service calls. To provide more precise appointment times, technicians required better visibility into the specifics of their onsite jobs.

Additionally, professional customers like retailers, builders, and designers sought more convenient ways to collaborate with the company, like the ability to check inventory and place orders online at any time, rather than waiting to call their representative during business hours.

With Agentforce, autonomous agents will be able to respond automatically to frequently asked questions, process orders, and schedule service appointments. Agents can also provide details to the technician leading any onsite jobs, giving them information on where the appointment is located and how old the appliance might be, freeing up human time for higher value tasks.

For example, Agentforce will be able to take actions, like proactively notifying a customer that their freezer temperature is showing irregularities. The autonomous AI agent will diagnose the problem, alert the service team, and then help the customer schedule an appointment to resolve the issue. Next, the agent passes off the work order to a technician for the onsite job, while also providing job-specific details and knowledge articles and generating a post-work summary.

Expanding sales and service with agents, data, and CRM

With Salesforce, Fisher & Paykel has a single platform that brings together AI, data, and CRM to enable next-generation customer and employee experiences. In addition to Agentforce, Fisher and & Paykel is leveraging Salesforce to:

Unlock Trapped Data: Data Cloud can unlock trapped customer data, create a 360-degree view of every customer, and ground Agentforce agents with its CRM engagement and other data needed to deliver trusted, accurate output. Marketing Cloud uses the data to create hyper-personalized marketing segments. The company can also trigger automated journeys based on customers’ buying signals, such as visits to specific product pages on the website.

Data Cloud can unlock trapped customer data, create a 360-degree view of every customer, and ground Agentforce agents with its CRM engagement and other data needed to deliver trusted, accurate output. Marketing Cloud uses the data to create hyper-personalized marketing segments. The company can also trigger automated journeys based on customers’ buying signals, such as visits to specific product pages on the website. Increase Customer Engagement: With the ability to send more targeted communication, Fisher & Paykel is now sending more emails and achieving better results. For example, in 2023, it saw a 206% increase in unique opens and an 112% increase in unique clicks generated.

With the ability to send more targeted communication, Fisher & Paykel is now sending more emails and achieving better results. For example, in 2023, it saw a 206% increase in unique opens and an 112% increase in unique clicks generated. Personalize Support: With Service Cloud, Fisher & Paykel can provide smarter, more custom support to customers all over the globe. Integrated with the brand’s call center technology, it provides operators with instant insight into the customer at the end of the phone — letting them continue the conversation where the last operator left off without the customer having to repeat themselves. With Service Cloud, the average service rep training time is reduced by 76%. Service agents can also book an on-site service technician, then and there on the phone, using Field Service. Appointment confirmations are sent automatically the evening prior and include a link where customers can track the arrival of their technician.

“Consumers of any product expect customer service to be quick, effective, and personal. That is exactly what Agentforce will deliver for Fisher & Paykel,” said Adam Evans, EVP & GM of Salesforce AI Platform. “With Agentforce, Fisher & Paykel is unlocking new capabilities for sales and service while augmenting their employees, building deeper customer relationships, and driving unprecedented growth and profitability."

Learn more:

About Salesforce

Salesforce helps organizations of any size reimagine their business for the world of AI. With Agentforce, Salesforce's trusted platform, organizations can bring humans together with agents to drive customer success—powered by AI, data, and action. Visit www.salesforce.com for more information.

About Fisher & Paykel

Luxury appliances, designed in Aotearoa New Zealand since 1934.

Fisher & Paykel is a global luxury appliance company founded in New Zealand with a unique culture of curiosity and world-first innovation. For 90 years, we have challenged conventional appliance design with a human insight, performance innovation and technology-led approach, resulting in iconic products that respond to the changing nature of the kitchen and reimagine the future of fabric care.

Today, as we design for a changing world, we carry our legacy of innovation into the future with efficient, connected and refined appliance ecosystems. Built to last and engineered for life, they integrate seamlessly with modern homes and lifestyles, and accelerate our carbon-zero transition.

* Any unreleased services or features referenced in this post are not currently available and may not be delivered on time or at all. Customers who purchase Salesforce applications should make their purchase decisions based upon features that are currently available.