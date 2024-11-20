Komodo Health Partners With Fight CRC to Advance Bold Goals in Colorectal Cancer Care

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--In response to the persistently high nationwide burden of colorectal cancer (CRC), Fight Colorectal Cancer (Fight CRC) has launched the Colorectal Cancer Care Initiative (CRCCI), a powerful collaboration aimed at mobilizing collective expertise and resources to tackle challenges in CRC screening, diagnosis, and treatment. Komodo Health is proud to be part of this diverse coalition — which includes survivors, caregivers, healthcare providers, researchers, and industry leaders — united to drive meaningful progress against the second-leading cause of cancer death among men and women combined.

Central to this initiative is the Colorectal Cancer Care Report, which leverages real-world data, scientific research, and patient experiences to establish ambitious goals that serve as a roadmap for action. These bold targets are designed to help stakeholders assess progress and guide strategies that will significantly improve prevention, diagnosis, and care nationwide. Supporting these goals means committing to tangible action that will transform outcomes for millions.

Key Goals

Goal 1: Timely CRC Screening

Achieve an 80% screening rate for average-risk patients

Ensure that 80% of patients with a positive noninvasive screening test receive a follow-up colonoscopy within 90 days

Goal 2: Accurate, Informative Diagnosis and Timely Treatment Initiation

Ensure 80% of CRC patients start treatment within six weeks of diagnosis

Ensure 80% of patients diagnosed with stage 3 or stage 4 CRC receive biomarker testing

Ensure 80% of CRC patients undergo genetic testing (germline at diagnosis, somatic at advanced stages)

“At Fight CRC, we know that using real-world data and setting bold, actionable goals can change the game in colorectal cancer care and save lives,” said Anjee Davis, President, Fight CRC. “This report emphasizes the importance of providing timely screening, diagnosis, and treatment. These are critical steps that we must take to reduce the burden of CRC and create meaningful change for patients and their families.”

The Colorectal Cancer Care Report is more than an analysis; it is a data-driven action plan designed to equip healthcare professionals, data scientists, and policymakers with the essential tools required to meet these aspirational public health goals. The report urges all partners to take action, leverage data, and collaborate effectively to improve patient care and outcomes.

In support of the CRCCI, Komodo’s real-world insights informed new goals for timely diagnosis and treatment initiation within the Colorectal Cancer Care Report, finding that:

Patients utilizing noninvasive screening methods waited more than three months on average for a CRC diagnosis , with some racial and ethnic minority groups experiencing lengthier delays

, with some racial and ethnic minority groups experiencing lengthier delays After diagnosis, patients waited over six weeks on average for treatment

A significant gap exists in genetic and biomarker testing: Only 37% of the overall patient population have a test recorded

Through this collaboration, Komodo Health extends its ongoing commitment to analyzing, identifying, and leading the discourse on barriers to CRC care in order to provide actionable insights for eliminating health disparities. Previous Komodo analyses in partnership with Fight CRC have revealed ongoing gaps in CRC screening and care. In addition to leveraging its Healthcare Map®, the industry’s largest and most complete repository of de-identified real-world patient data — to extract key insights, Komodo developed a direct-to-patient tool called Provider Finder, developed alongside Fight CRC and available to the general public to help patients find healthcare providers experienced in CRC more quickly.

“Despite significant advancements in screening, detection, and treatment for colorectal cancer, too many patients still lack access to high-quality, timely care,” said Usha Periyanayagam, MD, MPH, Head of Research and Analytics, Komodo Health. “This coalition represents a critical step forward in addressing these disparities head-on. By using real-world insights to expose care gaps and identify actionable ways to intervene earlier, we’re empowering stakeholders across the care continuum to deliver more equitable and impactful outcomes for colorectal cancer patients nationwide.”

The Colorectal Cancer Care Report was developed through unrestricted funding and in-kind contributions and reviewed by a diverse group of stakeholders to ensure its evidence-based, patient-centered recommendations reflect the best available data.

Learn more about supporting these goals and joining the initiative by visiting FightCRC.org/CRCCI.

About Komodo Health

Komodo Health is a technology platform company creating the new standard for real-world data and analytics by pairing the industry’s most complete view of patient encounters with artificial intelligence to connect the dots between individual patient journeys and large-scale health outcomes. Across Life Sciences, payers, providers, and developers, Komodo helps its customers unearth patient-centric insights at scale — marrying clinical data with advanced algorithms and AI-powered software solutions to inform decision-making, close gaps in care, address disease burden, and help enterprises create a more cost-effective, value-driven healthcare system. For more information, visit Komodohealth.com.

About Fight Colorectal Cancer

Fight Colorectal Cancer (Fight CRC) is a leading patient-empowerment and advocacy organization in the United States, providing balanced and objective information on colon and rectal cancer research, treatment, and policy. We are relentless champions of hope, focused on funding promising, high-impact research endeavors while equipping advocates to influence legislation and policy for the collective good. Learn more at FightCRC.org.