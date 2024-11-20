NSTA Reveals 2025 List of the Best STEM Books for K-12 Students

MCLEAN, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The National Science Teaching Association (NSTA) today announced its eighth annual list of “Best STEM Books K-12” selected by volunteer educators and assembled in cooperation with the Children’s Book Council (CBC). This list provides recommendations about the best trade books with science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) content available for students in kindergarten through 12th grade.

The Best STEM Books winning titles explore problems and possible solutions in both the scientific world and, where applicable, in the lives of the protagonists. Instead of focusing on specific content, the Best STEM Books emphasize real-world issues that cross disciplinary boundaries and provoke readers to examine the “thinking stance” of characters—not simply to look at actions and results.

“The 2025 Best STEM Books list showcases an inspiring collection of titles that will engage, entertain, and motivate young readers,” said Erika Shugart, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer at NSTA. “These books encourage students to explore the 'why' behind the world around them, sparking curiosity and fostering critical thinking—essential skills in STEM. We are proud to highlight these thought-provoking books, which are perfectly designed to promote inquiry and cultivate a lifelong love of reading and passion for learning."

Members of the book review panel, made up of STEM educators and literacy professionals, selected 27 books for the list from a competitive selection of submissions. The panel based their decision on their extensive knowledge and evaluated submissions based on its adherence to how well it modeled innovation, illustrated authentic problems, invited divergent thinking, integrated STEM disciplines, assimilated new ideas, explored multiple solutions, and how accurate the content was in regard to age and audience. The list of winning titles includes topics that range from gumbo to windmills to code ciphers.

The Best K-12 Books is a joint venture between NSTA and the CBC. This year’s list and past winning lists can be found both on the NSTA website and the CBC website.

