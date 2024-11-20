Keysight and Instrumentix Partner to Launch Complete Trade Monitoring Solution for Financial Markets

SANTA ROSA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS) expanded its financial capital markets portfolio through a partnership with Instrumentix to introduce a cutting-edge trade solution. This collaboration enables Keysight to offer comprehensive trade visibility, encompassing optical taps, high-speed packet brokers, multicast gap detection, time synchronization, and flow monitoring software. The integration combines Instrumentix’s award-winning xMetrics flow monitoring and analytics tool with Keysight’s best-in-class market-data health and quality monitoring capabilities.

Financial institutions struggle with fragmented visibility into trade execution and market data performance, leading to inefficiencies, missed opportunities, and operational challenges. The partnership between Keysight Network Visibility and Instrumentix offers a comprehensive solution that addresses these issues by delivering real-time, unified monitoring and analytics. This integrated approach helps firms quickly identify and resolve performance bottlenecks, optimize trade execution, and ensure seamless operations, ultimately boosting profitability and maintaining a competitive edge.

xMetrics trade flow monitoring software provides deep, real-time insights into order flow, market data, and infrastructure performance to ensure optimal execution, improved profitability, and a decisive competitive advantage. The xMetrics integration with Keysight’s high-powered network packet brokers (NPBs) provides traders, exchanges, and other financial services providers with a unified dashboard for real-time market data monitoring and order execution. Performing trade flow analytics on a packet broker helps firms resolve performance issues quickly while saving valuable time and data center rack space.

Kevin Formby, VP Finance and Capital Markets at Keysight, said: “Where split-second decisions matter, xMetrics provides critical visibility into trade execution and infrastructure performance. The ability to provide the best-in-class trade flow monitoring software like xMetrics, both standalone and integrated into a packet broker, offers unique deployment flexibility that helps financial firms optimize their operations and ensure flawless execution.”

Steve Hicks, Founder and Chief Technology Officer at Instrumentix, said: “Integrating xMetrics for execution analysis with network packet brokers capable of monitoring 400Gbps of line-rate market data feeds creates a powerful solution. This enables capital markets players to verify execution efficiency, ensure customer experience, and improve their operational performance.”

xMetrics solutions are available globally through Keysight and can be deployed as standalone software or fully integrated with Keysight’s high-powered Vision 400 Network Packet Brokers.

