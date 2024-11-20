Phoenix Fund Services Collaborates with Allvue Systems to Drive Innovation in Fund Administration

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Phoenix Fund Services Group, LLC, a woman and minority-owned and led fund administration provider, has selected Allvue Systems, LLC to enhance its fund administration services, further aligning with a vision of providing innovative, client-centric solutions. This strategic alliance represents a significant step in the firm’s goal to differentiate itself in the competitive fund administration market by leveraging best-in-class technology from Allvue.

Phoenix Fund Services Group, co-led by CEO Paulette Firestone and COO Stephanie Henwood-Darts, is a mission-driven fund administrator focused on setting new standards for the value that fund administration can offer. Henwood-Darts emphasized the importance of selecting a technology provider that could support their growth and provide superior client service. “After evaluating several potential technology providers, Phoenix ultimately chose Allvue for their innovative platform, collaborative approach, and the competitive advantages their technology will deliver to our clients.”

“Having a system that is scalable and backed by an engaged and collaborative team was essential for us. Allvue’s team went above and beyond, showing a true relationship-driven mentality,” said Henwood-Darts. “As a values-driven company that prioritizes strong relationships, we were impressed by their ability to deliver a solution tailored to our specific needs. With Allvue, we can offer our clients enhanced value—not only in data reporting but also in providing deeper portfolio insights for their investors.”

Phoenix is now live with Allvue’s Fund Accounting and Investor Portal solutions. With Allvue’s Fund Accounting solution, fund administrators like Phoenix can easily manage the complex fund structures and unique financial reporting requirements of private fund managers. Allvue’s purpose-built Fund Accounting software streamlines back-office financial management and reporting. Allvue’s Investor Portal solution is designed to give fund administrators the tools to deliver real-time data and insights to their general partners and their investors. Allvue’s technology enables firms to manage fund operations efficiently, while providing investors with transparent access to underlying portfolio performance.

“We’re thrilled to work with Phoenix, especially given their innovative approach to fund administration,” said James DiCostanzo, Global Head of Fund Administration at Allvue. “Allvue’s solution set for fund administrators empowers firms like Phoenix and their clients to scale and achieve operational efficiency. We look forward to supporting Phoenix’s growth as they continue to make their mark in the industry.”

In addition to technological alignment, the collaboration also reflects shared values. Both companies are dedicated to client-centric service, with Phoenix leading the way in redefining the future of fund administration. Phoenix’s focus on fostering long-term relationships, and amplification of inclusivity in the private equity market, aligns with Allvue’s commitment toward corporate and market inclusivity.

“We see incredible potential for growth in this partnership,” added Marc Scheipe, Chief Executive Officer at Allvue. “Allvue’s platform will help Phoenix’s mission to equip fund managers of all sizes with accessible, top-tier services. We’re excited to be a part of their journey.”

Phoenix also plans to collaborate with Allvue on future thought leadership initiatives, aimed at supporting emerging and diverse fund managers. For more information, visit Allvue Systems or Phoenix Fund Services Group.

About Allvue Systems

Allvue is a leading provider of technology for investment managers in the private capital and credit markets industry. Its mission is to empower superior investment decisions by pairing modern cloud-based software solutions with capabilities across multiple asset classes. Allvue’s software solutions serve the entire investment lifecycle and are seamlessly integrated to provide a comprehensive product suite, serving firms of all sizes, including private equity managers, private debt managers, public credit managers, fund administrators, and banks.

Allvue was established in 2020 through the merger of Black Mountain Systems and AltaReturn, two innovative providers of investment technology solutions. Allvue is headquartered in Miami with locations throughout North America and Europe. Allvue’s solutions allow its clients to operate and grow their businesses more automating manual processes, improving data accuracy and consistency across workflows, and delivering enhanced analytics.