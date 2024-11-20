Coverdash Partners With LendingTree to Launch Its First-Ever Insurance Offering for Startups and SMBs

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Coverdash, the fastest growing startup and SMB-focused insurtech broker, and LendingTree, the nation’s leading online financial marketplace, today announced a partnership to provide LendingTree customers with access to business insurance for the very first time. This strategic collaboration expands LendingTree’s suite of financial products for small to medium-sized businesses (SMBs), providing them with an efficient and streamlined way to obtain business insurance and fulfill financial requirements. Coverdash’s fully embedded insurance offering provides business insurance to LendingTree customers without ever having to leave the platform.

This partnership marks an important step in LendingTree’s evolution by expanding its services for small businesses beyond loans and financial products to now include comprehensive insurance solutions. A study by the Federal Reserve Bank found that businesses that demonstrated lower risk profiles – which includes carrying insurance – were 25% more likely to be approved for loans compared to higher-risk businesses. By integrating Coverdash’s business insurance offering, LendingTree not only enhances its own platform but also empowers small businesses to reduce their risk profile, increasing their chances of securing a loan and supporting their long-term growth.

“LendingTree’s legacy in financial services is unmatched, and we’re incredibly proud to have our embedded experience power their expansion into business insurance,” said Ralph Betesh, Co-Founder and CEO of Coverdash. “Meeting financial requirements while starting a business is complex – our partnership lets business owners easily access trusted resources in one place at every stage of their company’s life cycle.”

The integration removes traditional barriers to acquiring business insurance and simplifies the process for business owners, helping them manage risk and protect their operations. Coverdash’s embedded technology enables SMBs to access instant quotes from the nation’s most recognized carriers, allowing them to compare and purchase policies that meet their specific needs. These coverage options include General Liability, Workers' Compensation, Business Owners Policy, Cyber Insurance and more. Coverdash empowers partners like LendingTree to increase customer engagement, boost revenue, and reduce customer acquisition costs by offering business insurance as an additional product.

“We’ve always played an integral role in helping small businesses get off the ground with our loans and financing programs, so offering business insurance was the natural next step,” said Jenn Ash, General Manager, Small Business & Student Loans at LendingTree. “This partnership with Coverdash deepens our commitment to supporting our customers' growth, reinforcing our position as their trusted, long-term partner for all of their financial services needs."

Coverdash and LendingTree are on a dedicated mission to help small and medium-sized businesses succeed by simplifying financial solutions. Together, they are not only providing an innovative and frictionless experience for securing essential coverage but also empowering small business owners to focus on what they do best – growing their businesses with confidence.

About Coverdash

Founded in 2022, Coverdash is a fully-digital business insurance agency committed to transforming the business insurance process for startups and small businesses. Coverdash's revolutionary embedded technology enables any partner to host its end-to-end insurance experience with a single line of code. Coverdash serves SMBs and startups from concept all the way to Series D+. The company is headquartered in New York and is a licensed insurance agency across all 50 states. For more information, visit www.coverdash.com.

About LendingTree

LendingTree (NASDAQ: TREE) is one of the nation's largest and most experienced online financial platforms, created to empower consumers and businesses alike to win financially. LendingTree provides customers with access to a broad range of financial products—including loans, credit cards, insurance, and more—through its network of over 600 financial partners. Since its founding, LendingTree has helped over 120 million customers obtain financing, save money, and improve their financial health. For more information, visit www.lendingtree.com.