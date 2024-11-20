F45 Training Teams up With GNC to Provide Members With Access to Premium Health and Nutrition Products to Fuel Their Functional Fitness Training

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--F45 Training Holdings Inc. announced today its partnership with GNC (General Nutrition Centers) – a leading American retail and nutritional manufacturing company specializing in health and nutrition products – to further enhance the company’s ability to support members’ fitness journeys by bringing meaningful wellness solutions into their lives. F45 Training members will now gain access to exclusive GNC products, enhanced loyalty rewards, and tailored nutritional guidance, while GNC customers can tap into F45 Training’s extensive fitness resources and welcoming, team-based training environments.

“At F45 Training, we know that the work and effort our members do inside the studio is only one part of what goes into living a healthy lifestyle. It’s the choices they make when it comes to nutrition and diet that contribute to a successful wellness journey and achieving their goals,” said Tom Dowd, Chief Executive Officer of F45 Training, who also spent 25 years at GNC. “With this new partnership with GNC, our members will have access to the nutritional tools that they need to round out their wellness routines, fuel the functional workouts that F45 offers, and recover faster to achieve the results they desire.”

Through this collaboration, F45 Training and GNC will deliver unique benefits aimed at enhancing every aspect of members' health journeys:

Access to GNC’s Premium, Science-backed Products: F45 Training studios across the U.S. will offer top-quality GNC protein and wellness products, supporting members in optimizing recovery, performance, and overall wellness.

Exclusive Perks for F45 Training Members: F45 Training members can now start at the Silver tier in GNC’s myGNC Rewards program, receive free shipping on GNC.com orders, and enjoy exclusive offers.

Community Events and In-Studio Promotions: GNC and F45 Training will host events and promotions in both GNC stores and F45 Training studios, bringing members and local communities together for exciting, health-focused activities throughout the year.

“Partnering with F45 Training is the perfect way to connect our customers with a powerful fitness experience that supports their health and wellness goals,” said Michael Costello, Chief Executive Officer of GNC. “At GNC we are all about empowering our communities to take their health to the next level. By integrating F45 Training’s results-driven workouts with GNC’s trusted nutritional expertise, our customers can do just that and ‘Live Well’ every day.”

Together, F45 Training and GNC aim to set the new standard for integrated wellness that encourages lifelong habits, from optimal nutrition to sustainable fitness routines. With F45 Training’s expertise in functional training and GNC’s established role in active nutrition, this partnership provides consumers with the tools, support, and community needed to thrive.

About F45 Training

F45 Training (“F45'' or the “Company”) is a leading boutique fitness franchise platform operating the F45 Training, FS8, and VAURA brands. F45 Training is a high-intensity interval training (HIIT) workout that utilizes proprietary technology, including a proven fitness platform that leverages a rich content database of thousands of unique functional training movements that offer members new workout experiences each day. FS8 is a progressive new fitness concept that remixes the best elements of Pilates, tone, and yoga into a 3-in-1 low-impact, high-energy workout. VAURA is a sensory athletic reformer Pilates experience designed to energize every cell of your body. Additionally, recovery services are available at participating studios including state of the art sauna, cold plunge, and percussion therapy. F45 Training is committed to supporting our expanding global franchise network in the high-growth boutique fitness category. Join the pinnacle of fitness franchising with three globally renowned concepts: F45 Training, the leading HIIT training chain worldwide, along with our distinctive Pilates brands, VAURA and FS8. Discover more at https://f45training.com, https://fs8.com and https://vaurapilates.com.

About GNC

GNC is a leading global health and wellness brand, providing customers with a wide variety of science-based products and solutions to Live Well. The brand touches consumers worldwide through company-owned retail locations, domestic and international franchise locations, digital commerce, and strong wholesale and retail partnerships across the globe. GNC’s multi-channel business model provides customers with access to a trusted portfolio of products designed to help them meet their wellness goals. www.gnc.com