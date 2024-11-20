C3 AI and Capgemini Extend Partnership to Accelerate Enterprise AI for Business Transformation

REDWOOD CITY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--C3 AI (NYSE: AI), the Enterprise AI application software company, and Capgemini, a global leader in business and technology transformation, today announced an expansion of their partnership. This partnership is designed to accelerate and enhance the delivery of Enterprise AI solutions across industries to help clients realize significant benefits including improved efficiency, productivity, and cost reduction.

This partnership combines the power of C3 AI’s Enterprise AI applications with Capgemini’s deep industry expertise and proven global implementation capabilities and capacity. Together, the two companies will deliver Enterprise AI solutions tailored to specific industries including life sciences, energy, utilities, government, banking, and manufacturing. To drive this partnership extension, Capgemini will expand its dedicated C3 AI global practice, focused on delivering Enterprise AI solutions to joint clients across industries at scale, with rapid time to value.

“AI is reshaping the way we work and business leaders across industries are focused on leveraging its transformative potential. Our collaboration with Capgemini will empower organizations to operate more efficiently, innovate faster, and gain a competitive edge through Enterprise AI,” said Thomas M. Siebel, Chairman and CEO, C3 AI. “Our partnership with Capgemini dramatically expands our service and delivery capacity, ensuring the continued success of our growing customer base at global scale.”

Capgemini brings a proven track record in managing large-scale digital transformation initiatives, helping organizations integrate cutting-edge technologies into their operations. Together, Capgemini and C3 AI are already helping a number of joint clients realize business value through improved efficiency for streamlined manufacturing.

“Our collaboration with C3 AI reflects a joint vision of enabling businesses to thrive in a rapidly evolving digital landscape,” said Aiman Ezzat, CEO of Capgemini. “By combining Capgemini’s transformation expertise with C3 AI’s world-class platform and applications, we will help organizations across the globe to achieve operational resilience, accelerate time-to-value, and stay ahead in their industries.”

About C3.ai, Inc.

C3 AI is the Enterprise AI application software company. C3 AI delivers a family of fully integrated products including the C3 AI Platform, an end-to-end platform for developing, deploying, and operating enterprise AI applications, C3 AI applications, a portfolio of industry-specific SaaS enterprise AI applications that enable the digital transformation of organizations globally, and C3 Generative AI, a suite of domain-specific generative AI offerings for the enterprise.

About Capgemini

Capgemini is a global business and technology transformation partner, helping organizations to accelerate their dual transition to a digital and sustainable world, while creating tangible impact for enterprises and society. It is a responsible and diverse group of 340,000 team members in more than 50 countries. With its strong over 55-year heritage, Capgemini is trusted by its clients to unlock the value of technology to address the entire breadth of their business needs. It delivers end-to-end services and solutions leveraging strengths from strategy and design to engineering, all fueled by its market leading capabilities in AI, cloud and data, combined with its deep industry expertise and partner ecosystem. The Group reported 2023 global revenues of €22.5 billion.

