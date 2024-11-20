TurnOnGreen Teams up with the City of Boulder City, Nevada to Provide Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure for the Police Department

MILPITAS, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--TurnOnGreen, Inc. (OTC:TOGI) (“TurnOnGreen” or the “Company”), today announced the completion of an electric vehicle (“EV”) charging infrastructure project in collaboration with the city of Boulder City, Nevada, (“Boulder City”) and its Police Department. The electrification project, which was completed on October 9, 2024, features multiple EVP1900 80 amp/19 KW, Level 2, high-powered networked EV charging stations capable of providing 45-55 miles of range per hour of charging and an FSP1200 120kW dual port DC Fast Charger capable of adding 150 miles of range in 40 minutes or less. Boulder City will utilize TurnOnGreen’s network subscription services to manage EV chargers remotely, track energy use, track vehicle state of charge, optimize route planning and monitor charging time.

“We are committed to the city of Boulder City to provide their Police Department with the best EV charging equipment and services for their fleet vehicles,” said TurnOnGreen President Marcus Charuvastra. “Charging infrastructure and EV charging support services for law enforcement and other municipal fleet vehicles should be customized, dependable, and well thought out to meet the demands of daily use to ensure maximum uptime and charger availability.”

Amos Kohn, the Company’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, emphasized, “Providing custom fleet charging equipment and services to municipalities is an important part of the Company’s growth strategy.” Mr. Kohn added, “We are committed to supporting the City’s transition to electric mobility to reduce their carbon footprint and overall fleet management costs.”

TurnOnGreen offers scalable electric vehicle EV charging solutions to homes, businesses, and fleets across North America. The Company’s EV charging hardware, management software, and network services allow municipalities, businesses, and homeowners to monetize, track and report EV charger usage. TurnOnGreen charging systems maintain high standards in the market, are Energy Star Certified, and are backed by an internationally recognized certificate of safety and performance.

About TurnOnGreen

TurnOnGreen, Inc. (OTC: TOGI) designs and manufactures innovative, feature-rich, top-quality power products for mission-critical applications, lifesaving and sustaining applications spanning multiple sectors in the harshest environments. The diverse markets we serve include defense and aerospace, medical and healthcare, industrial, telecommunications, and e-mobility. TurnOnGreen brings decades of experience to every project, working with our clients to develop leading-edge products to meet a wide range of needs. TurnOnGreen headquarters are located in Milpitas, CA; www.TurnOnGreen.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

