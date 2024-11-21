Windstream Wholesale Expands Network Footprint in Northern California, Partnering with Hurricane Electric

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Windstream Wholesale (WW), an optical technology leader in advanced network solutions, today announced its latest network expansion in Northern California at Hurricane Electric’s 48233 Warm Springs Rd., Fremont 2 facility—a premier data center in the Bay Area with connections to major regional and global networks. This 208,000-foot colocation facility is managed 24/7 and equipped with uninterruptible power sources.

This strategic partnership between Windstream Wholesale and Hurricane Electric will enable customers to benefit from increased network resilience, enhanced performance and scalability. The expansion will help meet the growing demand for advanced network infrastructure across the Bay Area and Northern California.

Additionally, Windstream Wholesale has introduced a new FLEX-enabled DWDM solution with dual-path connectivity at the Fremont 2 data center. Fremont 2 serves as a primary location in Hurricane Electric’s global IP network, supporting over 250 enterprise customers on-site. Windstream’s presence here positions it as a new, flexible option for providing national network connectivity, supporting the backbone network needs of enterprise and wholesale customers.

Windstream Wholesale’s connection to Hurricane Electric's vast global network will allow for the exchange of IP traffic, leveraging over 40,000 BGP sessions with more than 10,000 networks through 310 major exchange points and thousands of customers and private peering ports. This expanded connectivity will support the growing digital needs of businesses throughout the region.

“ We are thrilled to support Windstream's expansion in Northern California and their new Point of Presence (PoP) at our Fremont 2 data center,” said Mike Leber, president of Hurricane Electric. “ This partnership enhances the connectivity ecosystem at Fremont 2, providing our customers with more high-speed connectivity options and strengthening network resilience across the region. Windstream's PoP will help us continue our mission to provide robust and scalable connectivity solutions for customers throughout our data center ecosystem.”

“ This expansion at Hurricane Electric's Fremont 2 facility marks a significant step forward in our commitment to delivering cutting-edge, high-performance network solutions to meet the evolving needs of our customers,” said Joe Scattareggia, president of Windstream Wholesale. “ By enhancing our footprint in Northern California, we are not only boosting connectivity in one of the country’s most dynamic markets but also reinforcing our dedication to network reliability, scalability, and innovation.”

With this strategic expansion, Windstream Wholesale reinforces its position as an industry leader, driving forward its mission of providing fast and flexible network solutions that empower customers to grow their business.

To view the complete nationwide Windstream Wholesale network, visit https://www.windstreamwholesale.com/network-map/

About Windstream

Windstream Wholesale is an innovative optical technology leader that delivers fast, flexible, and customized wavelength and dark fiber solutions to carriers, content providers, and hyperscalers in the U.S. and Canada. Windstream Wholesale is one of three brands managed by Windstream. The company’s quality-first approach connects customers to new opportunities and possibilities by delivering a full suite of advanced communications services. Windstream also offers fiber-based broadband to residential and small business customers in 18 states as well as managed cloud communications and security services to mid-to-large enterprises and government entities across the U.S. Windstream is a privately held company headquartered in Little Rock, Ark. Additional information about Windstream Wholesale is available at windstreamwholesale.com. Follow us on X (Twitter) @Windstream and LinkedIn at @Windstream.

Category: Wholesale

About Hurricane Electric

Hurricane Electric operates its own global IPv4 and IPv6 network and is considered the largest IPv6 backbone in the world. Within its global network, Hurricane Electric is connected to more than 310 major exchange points and exchanges traffic directly with more than 10,000 different networks. Employing a resilient fiber-optic topology, Hurricane Electric has five redundant 100G paths crossing North America, four separate 100G paths between the U.S. and Europe, and 100G rings in Europe, Australia and Asia. Hurricane also has a ring around Africa, and a PoP in Auckland, NZ. Hurricane Electric offers IPv4 and IPv6 transit solutions over the same connection. Connection speeds available include 100GE (100 gigabits/second), 10GE, and gigabit ethernet. Additional information can be found at http://he.net.