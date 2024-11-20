Printful and Printify Announce Strategic Leadership Team and New Board for the Merged Company

RIGA, Latvia & CHARLOTTE, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Printful and Printify, two pioneering technology platforms, have announced their merger and unveiled the leadership team for the newly unified company. Alex Saltonstall, formerly CEO of Printful, will lead as the CEO of the merged company, while Anastasija Oleinika, CEO of Printify, will take on the role of President and Head of Platform. The strategic leadership team, composed of executives from both companies, officially begins its joint work today, November 20th.

Jānis (James) Berdigans, Co-Founder, Printify: “Our newly formed A-team of superheroes is ready to embark on its mission to deliver even more exceptional innovation and experiences to our existing and future customers.”

Lauris Liberts, Co-Founder, Printful: “This is an exciting moment for us. We truly believe that this newly formed management team will elevate the company and the industry to new heights. Alex’s strategic vision will guide the unified organization, while Anastasija will focus on platform strategy and operations, driving integration priorities and enhancing brand and technology strategies. Together with the combined talent from both companies, we’re excited about our new team.”

Alex Saltonstall, CEO: “I’m thrilled by the strategic opportunity in front of us. Our focus will be on strengthening relationships with customers, partners, and other stakeholders to drive growth and long-term success. In parallel we will start with the incredible talent from both companies and develop a world-class team, while fostering a strong and empowered company culture. Together, we’ll build a unique company known for enabling the long-term growth of our merchants and clients with innovative and unparalleled solutions.”

Anastasija Oleinika, President and Head of Platform: “My passion has always been about creating seamless, user-friendly experiences that remove barriers and unlock opportunities. The newly formed team will combine the best talents, complementing each other's strengths to create synergy that will enhance our overall performance.”

The board will consist of co-founders Jānis (James) Berdigans (Printify) and Lauris Liberts (Printful), along with Alex Saltonstall, CEO, and Anastasija Oleinika, President and Head of Platform. They’ll be joined by longtime advisors to Printify and Printful, as well as Silicon Valley stalwarts Gokul Rajaram (Google, Pinterest, DoorDash) and Ernst Teunissen (Tripadvisor, Criteo, Just Eat), with a soon-to-be-appointed seventh independent member.

The unified leadership team features experienced executives from both Printful and Printify to ensure a seamless integration and dynamic growth trajectory:

Alex Saltonstall, Chief Executive Officer of Printful, will lead the merged company as CEO.

Chief Executive Officer of Printful, will lead the merged company as CEO. Anastasija Oleinika, Chief Executive Officer of Printify, will serve as President & Head of Platform.

The rest of the leadership team will be as follows:

Adam Malpocher – Chief Financial Officer

– Chief Financial Officer Edgars Peičs – Chief Technology Officer

– Chief Technology Officer Zane Levsa – Chief Operating Officer

– Chief Operating Officer Ashish Chopra – Chief Product Officer

– Chief Product Officer Pārsla Basko – Chief People & Culture Officer

– Chief People & Culture Officer Greg Sewastianowicz – Chief Growth Officer for the Platform business

– Chief Growth Officer for the Platform business Sarah Praceus – Vice President of Commerce

– Vice President of Commerce Rick Simpson – Founder of Snow Commerce, will remain Head of Snow Commerce.

On November 5, 2024, Printful and Printify announced their merger as equal partners. Following approval from regulatory authorities and full shareholder support, the merger transaction has been completed and the newly formed strategic leadership team will begin the integration process on November 20th with a focus on uniting teams, combining technology capabilities, and pooling resources to expand product selection, geographic reach, and fulfillment solutions. Both the Printful and Printify platforms will continue to operate as separate brands under a holding company, the name of which is currently being developed.