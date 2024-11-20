Numerated and GoDocs Collaborate to Accelerate the Commercial Lending Process

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Numerated, a leading AI-driven commercial lending platform, today announced a strategic partnership with GoDocs, a leader in digital lending documentation, to streamline the commercial loan documentation process for financial institutions. This collaboration adds GoDocs’s document automation solutions to Numerated’s platform, enabling faster, more secure document preparation and execution for lenders.

"Partnering with GoDocs strengthens our platform's capabilities, ensuring that lenders can seamlessly manage loan documentation," said Dan O’Malley, CEO at Numerated. "This integration simplifies the entire lending process and is another step forward in our efforts to enhance commercial lending automation, supporting faster, more secure, and more accurate loan processing for institutions of all sizes.”

“Today 30 to 40 percent of the lending process is spent on document preparation, costing financial institutions valuable time and decreasing profit margins. This makes automation a key differentiator in improving the ROI of commercial loans,” said Adam Craig, CEO of GoDocs. “Together, we’re committed to transforming the commercial lending industry by providing efficient, secure, and compliant document solutions that improve the customer experience and lead to more profitability.”

GoDocs’s advanced digital document solutions complement Numerated’s ecosystem of partners, including Moody’s, FIS, and Alloy, further positioning Numerated as a comprehensive solution for modern commercial lending.

About Numerated

Numerated is an AI-driven platform that transforms how financial institutions lend to businesses. By leveraging advanced data and AI, Numerated automates every step of the lending process, providing lenders with industry-leading efficiency gains. Numerated’s platform is trusted by over 500,000 businesses and 30,000 lenders, processing over $50 billion in loans. Learn more at https://www.numerated.com.

About GoDocs

GoDocs is the leader in loan document automation, transforming the commercial lending process. Its scalable, software-first SaaS platform is powered by specialized, market-driven technology that ensures rapid, responsive updates. Since 1997, GoDocs has delivered the best automation solution for everything from standard to the most complex loans. Designed to scale effortlessly, the GoDocs closing platform is the only solution in the industry with real-time, 50-state compliance automation built-in. Its best-in-class customer support features top legal expertise and experienced closing specialists. Trusted by top banks, credit unions, and private lenders, GoDocs offers a user-friendly experience with 100% onshore support.