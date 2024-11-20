Nacha Welcomes Stripe as a Preferred Partner for ACH Experience

RESTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nacha today announced Stripe as a Preferred Partner for ACH Experience. This partnership recognizes Stripe's commitment to providing seamless, efficient ACH payments and underscores its role in helping businesses reduce costs, grow revenue and operate more effectively on a fully integrated platform.

"Nacha is pleased to welcome Stripe as our newest Preferred Partner," said Jane Larimer, Nacha President and CEO. "Nacha's Preferred Partners are innovators focused on enhancing the ACH payment experience for businesses and their customers."

Stripe's ACH solutions are designed to maximize payment conversions while keeping costs low, making it easier for businesses of all sizes to leverage ACH payments. By integrating ACH payments into its platform, Stripe enables businesses to manage transactions efficiently.

"Stripe’s focus is to help businesses grow faster," said Jeanne DeWitt Grosser, Chief Business Officer at Stripe. "Millions of businesses use ACH on Stripe to instantly confirm payments, speed up settlement, and offer their customers a seamless checkout experience."

Stripe's ACH solutions offer businesses a robust platform that simplifies payment processes, helping them take full advantage of the opportunities presented by ACH payments.

Nacha’s Preferred Partners are organizations that offer products and services that advance the ACH Network through their demonstrated leadership and innovation. For more information about the program, visit Nacha’s Preferred Partner page.

About Nacha

Nacha governs the thriving ACH Network, the payment system that drives safe, smart, and fast Direct Deposits and Direct Payments with the capability to reach all U.S. bank and credit union accounts. There were 31.5 billion ACH Network payments made in 2023, valued at $80.1 trillion. Through problem-solving and consensus-building among diverse payment industry stakeholders, Nacha advances innovation and interoperability in the payments system. Nacha develops rules and standards, provides industry solutions, and delivers education, accreditation, and advisory services.

About Stripe

Stripe is a financial infrastructure platform for businesses. Millions of companies—from the world's largest enterprises to the most ambitious startups—use Stripe to accept payments, grow their revenue, and accelerate new business opportunities.

Headquartered in San Francisco, Stripe aims to increase the GDP of the internet.