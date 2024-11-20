ZTE and THX Ltd. Partner to Bring Tuned by THX™ Soundbars to the Pay-TV Market

SHENZHEN, China & SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ZTE Corporation (0763.HK / 000063.SZ), a global leading provider of integrated information and communication technology solutions, and THX Ltd., a world-class high-fidelity audio and video tuning, certification, and technology company, today announced plans to partner to bring innovative Tuned by THX™ speaker products to the Pay-TV market worldwide. Under the terms of the agreement, the initial plan is to bring to market the ZTE’s ZXV10 S300A soundbar that is expertly Tuned by THX for maximum enjoyment and fidelity of movies, music, games, sporting events and streaming to living rooms powered by Pay-TV services.

“We are glad to work with THX which is one of the best partners in the industry. Tuned by THX means delivering the best acoustic experience to users,” said Wu Xin, Vice President of ZTE.

Tuned by THX™ provides corrective EQ and dynamics parameters for the best listening experience at all volume levels, for the best right-out-of-the-box fidelity for enjoying music, movies, games, sporting events and more. This includes per-channel transducer compensation to align the overall acoustic performance to best match the target THX audio frequency response curve. It also addresses issues that arise with variability that occurs among different speaker drivers and components, and ensures quality regardless of volume, optimizing the performance of the device.

“We are pleased to partner with ZTE, a global leading provider of integrated information and communication technology solutions, to bring innovative content delivery systems and terminals for their Pay-TV operator-customers,” said Tuyen Pham, THX Ltd. chief executive officer. “Bringing the artists’ true vision to consumers of entertainment is the core THX mission, and we believe consumers of content through Pay-TV want optimized audio right out of the box.”

ZXV10 S300A Tuned by THX soundbar powered by Android TVTM integrates surround speakers and far-field voice control technologies, offering diverse audio-visual entertainment and smart control services essential to a smart home. The innovative product delivers 4K ultra-high-definition television with access to a rich array of content on Google Play, as well as a variety of internet audio and video applications such as YouTube and Amazon Prime Video. With a 5-meter far-field voice interaction capability, users can effortlessly query information, operate smart home devices, and control audio-video playback through Google Assistant without using their hands. It will bring users a more colorful and enjoyable experience.

About ZTE

ZTE helps to connect the world with continuous innovation for a better future. The company provides innovative technologies and integrated solutions, its portfolio spans all series of wireless, wireline, devices, and professional telecommunications services. Serving over a quarter of the global population, ZTE is dedicated to creating a digital and intelligent ecosystem enabling connectivity and trust everywhere. ZTE is listed on both the Hong Kong and Shenzhen Stock Exchanges. www.zte.com.cn/global

About THX Ltd.

Founded in 1983 by filmmaker George Lucas, THX Ltd. today continues to excel at empowering great entertainment experiences. The company provides innovative modern technologies and the assurance of superior audio and visual fidelity that truthfully delivers the artist’s vision. THX offerings go beyond studios and cinemas to consumer electronics, content, automotive systems, and live entertainment. Its THX® Spatial Audio and patent-rich THX AAA™ audio technologies, and world-class THX® Certification standards, help THX partners bring premium entertainment enjoyment to market in the cinema, home, and mobile lifestyle electronics. For more information, visit THX.com, find us on Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.

