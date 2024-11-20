Brightcore Energy and Luminace Announce Development of New Community Solar Projects

ARMONK, N.Y. & NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Brightcore Energy, a leader in developing and implementing renewable energy solutions for the commercial and institutional market, and Luminace, one of the largest decarbonization-as-a-service providers in North America, jointly announced a new community solar project portfolio to be installed on eight commercial rooftops in New Jersey.

“We are thrilled to collaborate with Luminace to bring this project portfolio online,” stated Mike Richter, President of Brightcore Energy. “Beyond increasing the availability of clean, renewable energy, community solar offers the additional advantage of making this energy source accessible to commercial and residential customers who might not otherwise be able to utilize clean energy due to the suitability of their home or facility for solar installations.”

“Luminace is pleased to add the Brightcore Energy team to our strategic channel partnership network this year, and simultaneously announce the closing of our first portfolio of projects together,” stated Brendon Quinlivan, CEO of Luminace. “Serving our mutual C&I and community solar customers with solutions that are catered to meet their decarbonization goals is a key priority for Luminace. These latest New Jersey projects highlight the current market opportunity available for C&I landlords looking to enable sustainable economic value from their real estate assets.”

The 6.6 megawatt (DC) community solar portfolio will be constructed on the rooftops of eight commercial properties located in Fairfield and Montville municipalities in New Jersey. Once operational, the projects are expected to generate nearly 8 MWh of clean, sustainable electricity annually. According to U.S. Environmental Protection Agency estimates, this is equivalent to eliminating 5,553 metric tons of CO2 from being emitted into the atmosphere, or avoiding burning more than 6,000,000 pounds of coal or nearly 13,000 barrels of oil. These projects are expected also to provide clean energy benefits to over 600 low-to-moderate income New Jersey households via bill credits applied to their monthly utility bill, enabling significant subscriber utility bill savings during the term of their agreements.

About Luminace

Luminace is one of the largest fully integrated decarbonization-as-a-service providers in North America, sponsoring accessible, reliable and renewable energy infrastructure to empower the zero-emissions future. Luminace serves more than 10,000 customers in the educational, commercial, industrial, utility and municipal sectors and has over 1,500 megawatts of distributed energy resources spanning 29 states, Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico, and Canada. Our offerings include on- and off-site solar, energy storage and electric mobility solutions. Luminace is a portfolio company of Brookfield, which operates one of the world’s largest publicly traded platforms for renewable power and sustainable solutions. Further information is available at www.luminace.com.

About Brightcore Energy

Brightcore Energy, LLC, based in Armonk NY, is a leading provider of integrated, end-to-end clean energy solutions to the commercial, institutional, and government markets. Services include high-efficiency heating and cooling systems (geothermal) for both new construction and existing building retrofits, commercial-grade solar, LED lighting and controls, energy storage, smart building solutions, and other emerging technologies. Brightcore’s turnkey, single-point-solution encompasses all project development phases including preliminary modeling, feasibility & design, incentive & policy guidance, construction & implementation, and system performance monitoring. Visit www.BrightcoreEnergy.com to learn more.