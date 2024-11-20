Texas EPCM Partners with ISN® to Enhance Subcontractor Management and Safety Practices

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ISN, the global leader in contractor and supplier information management services, announced that Texas EPCM, a leading engineering, procurement, and construction management company, has selected ISNetworld as its primary subcontractor information management platform. ISN will assist Texas EPCM in managing its subcontractor performance by helping ensure compliance, enhancing operational efficiency, and supporting its health and safety needs.

“Partnering with ISN allows us to bring greater transparency and efficiency to our subcontractor management processes, ensuring we meet the rigorous standards expected in the energy sector,” said Matthew Elrod, Operations Manager, at Texas EPCM. “With ISNetworld, we are better equipped to enhance safety, streamline workflows, and deliver value to our clients.”

Headquartered in Midland, Texas, Texas EPCM specializes in the engineering, procurement, and construction management of onshore energy facilities, providing tailored, cost-effective solutions to meet its clients' unique needs. By adopting ISNetworld, Texas EPCM is reinforcing its commitment to operational efficiency, safety, and sustainability, ensuring they exceed industry standards. Texas EPCM will collaborate closely with ISN to enhance safety, compliance, and performance, supporting the company's goal of delivering cost-efficient energy solutions on schedule.

“We are excited to collaborate with Texas EPCM as it enhances its subcontractor management practices through ISNetworld,” said Brittany Surine, Senior Vice President at ISN. “Our platform will help Texas EPCM meet the rigorous standards of the energy industry, streamline contractor oversight, and support its dedication to safety and efficiency.”

For more information on ISN’s industry-leading software and services, visit https://www.isnetworld.com.

About ISN

ISN is the global leader in contractor and supplier information management, with more than 20 years of experience connecting more than 800 Hiring Clients in capital-intensive industries with 80,000+ active contractors and suppliers to promote safety, health, and sustainability in the workplace. ISN’s brands include ISNetworld®, a global online contractor and supplier management platform that helps capital-intensive industries connect with safe reliable contractors, Transparency-One®, a responsible sourcing platform built to bring transparency to supply chain management, and Empower®, a worker-level app built to keep workers moving forward. ISN collects health and safety, procurement, insurance, quality, supply chain, sourcing, and regulatory information from contractors and suppliers and incorporates a level of due diligence to the supply chain management process through ISN’s Review and Verification Services (RAVS) subject matter experts who review and verify contractor and supplier information.

ISN has 14 offices around the globe which provide award-winning support and training for its customers in more than 85 countries. ISN takes pride in leading worldwide efforts to improve the efficiency and effectiveness of contractor and supplier management systems and in serving as a world-class forum for sharing industry best practices, benchmarking performance, providing data insights among its members, and helping decision makers, including board members, ensure contractor and supplier risk is assessed and monitored. For more information, visit http://www.isn.com.

About Texas EPCM

Whether solely needing assistance with equipment sourcing, identifying existing field constraints to achieve better operational performance and outcomes or conducting full scale engineering, procurement, and construction management, we look forward to providing you next level service and assistance. Texas EPCM specializes in Gas Lift, Flowlines, Central Tank Batteries, SWD, SWD Lines from CTB to SWD, Facility Maintenance and Repair, and Wellhead hook-ups.