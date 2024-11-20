Shift4 Announced as the Payments Partner for Barclays Center

Shift4 to power payments for Brooklyn Nets, New York Liberty and more at Barclays Center (Graphic: Business Wire)

NEW YORK & CENTER VALLEY, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Shift4 (NYSE: FOUR), the leader in integrated payments & commerce technology, has partnered with BSE Global - parent company of Barclays Center, the NBA’s Brooklyn Nets and the 2024 WNBA Champions the New York Liberty – to power the venue’s ticketing, food and beverage, and retail transactions.

Barclays Center is a major sports and entertainment venue in the heart of Brooklyn, New York. Consistently named a top 10 global arena by Billboard and Pollstar, Barclays Center is home to the Nets and Liberty and has established itself as an industry leader in sports and entertainment, hosting some of the greatest entertainers in the world in addition to major events, such as the MTV Video Music Awards, Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremonies, NBA All-Star weekend, NBA Drafts, special New Year’s Eve shows, and more.

Shift4 offers an end-to-end suite of cutting-edge technologies that enable complex sports and entertainment environments to simplify their payments through a single integrated solution – resulting in a superior customer experience for fans.

“As one of the most notable venues in the world, Barclays Center sees a high transaction volume during any given event day, and we are excited to partner with Shift4 to help streamline our payments solution and continue to deliver a first-class guest experience,” said Catherine Carlson, Executive Vice President of Global Partnerships, BSE Global.

“Barclays Center is such a one-of-a-kind arena and we’re thrilled to team up with BSE Global to provide an ordering and payment experience that is worthy of the venue,” said Michael Isaacman, Shift4’s Chief Commercial Officer.

Shift4’s integrated commerce solutions are used by every major professional sports league as well as colleges, entertainment venues, and many other business verticals — transforming the way fans and guests shop, order, and pay. To learn more, visit shift4.com/sports-entertainment.

About Shift4

Shift4 (NYSE: FOUR) is boldly redefining commerce by simplifying complex payments ecosystems across the world. As the leader in commerce-enabling technology, Shift4 powers billions of transactions annually for hundreds of thousands of businesses in virtually every industry. For more information, visit shift4.com.