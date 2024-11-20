Taconic Biosciences Announces New U.S. West Coast Production Location

Taconic Biosciences proudly announces the launch of our new U.S. West Coast facility, bringing faster access and expanded preclinical resources to researchers.

Taconic Biosciences proudly announces the launch of our new U.S. West Coast facility, bringing faster access and expanded preclinical resources to researchers.

SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Taconic Biosciences, a leader in genetically engineered rodent models and services, announces expanded mouse model production and colony management services with the opening of a new U.S. West Coast facility.

The new facility, located in Seattle, WA, provides expanded availability of off-the-shelf standard strains and cutting-edge genetically modified models with increased delivery frequency and shorter transit times. Seventeen popular Taconic mouse models, as well as humanized immune system mice for immuno-oncology studies and diet-induced models for metabolic research will be bred, cared for and shipped from this location.

“Taconic can now provide U.S. West Coast customers with twice-weekly deliveries, significantly improving timelines while reducing animal travel times, boosting animal welfare and quality,” said Nancy Sandy, Chief Executive Officer of Taconic Biosciences.

To support researchers in need of scalable, customized colony management solutions, this expansion enables customers to directly import mice from their facilities for immediate colony expansion within a secure barrier. In keeping with Taconic quality standards, the site will leverage universal health standards, proactive genetic monitoring, and offer personalized support through the eTaconic web portal and customer service team members.

“Our strength is the depth of the relationships we develop with researchers. Taconic scientists are trusted by global biopharmaceutical scientists to understand and develop superior rodent model solutions that drive drug discovery,” said Sandy. “Through our newly expanded footprint, we are now pairing Taconic’s expertise with high quality mouse model production and colony management services available on the U.S. West Coast.”

For more than 70 years, Taconic has enabled drug discovery advancement through more predictive rodent models and the highest quality and animal welfare standards in the industry. Taconic is the only U.S.-based provider offering a comprehensive suite of over 100 off-the-shelf strains with no-hassle licensing, custom models designed using a fully licensed genetic engineering toolkit, and customized husbandry and colony management capabilities.

To learn more about Taconic Biosciences products and services, please contact Taconic at 1-888-TACONIC (888-822-6642) in the U.S., or email info@taconic.com.

About Taconic Biosciences, Inc.

Taconic Biosciences is a fully licensed global leader in genetically engineered rodent models and services. Founded in 1952, Taconic provides innovative animal solutions so that researchers can acquire, design, breed, and distribute valuable research models worldwide. Taconic employs dedicated experts in genetically engineered mouse and rat models, microbiome, immuno-oncology mouse models, and integrated model design and breeding services. Taconic operates service laboratories and breeding facilities in the U.S. and Europe, maintains distributor relationships in Asia, and has global shipping capabilities to provide animal models almost anywhere in the world.