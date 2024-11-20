Clara Capital Announces New Treasury Banking Relationship With M&T Bank Corporation

SYOSSET, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Clara Capital Servicing LLC (“Clara Capital”), a leading provider of innovative financial lending solutions for small- and medium-sized businesses, is excited to announce the successful transition of its treasury banking platform to M&T Bank (“M&T”) (NYSE:MTB).

M&T is known for its exceptional service, innovative financial products, and commitment to the customers and communities it serves. Recently, Clara Capital secured a $20 million line of credit (“the new line”) from Revere Capital. The new line, coupled with this strategic M&T banking relationship marks another significant step in strengthening the Company's financial infrastructure supporting its continued growth.

As part of the new relationship, M&T will provide Clara Capital with a comprehensive suite of banking services, including treasury management and significantly enhanced account management.

"Our new Treasury relationship with M&T Bank marks a significant milestone for Clara Capital as we continue to strengthen our financial infrastructure and expand our capabilities," said Michael Lederman, COO of Clara Capital. "Working with a trusted institution like M&T Bank will enhance our ability to deliver seamless, innovative solutions to our clients, reinforcing our commitment to exceptional service and sustainable growth."

"We are excited to work with M&T Bank," added Matthew Byron, CFO of Clara Capital. "Their expertise and local resources will allow us to optimize liquidity management and enhance our operational scalability, positioning Clara Capital for sustained long-term growth.”

About Clara Capital

Clara Capital is a leading financial services firm specializing in providing customized financing solutions for small and medium-sized businesses. With a client-focused approach, the company offers a diverse range of lending products designed to meet the unique needs of its customers. Clara Capital is recognized for its commitment to innovation, flexibility, and exceptional customer service, earning a spot among the top 15 financial services companies in the country on the 2024 Inc. 5000 list. By leveraging deep industry expertise and a personalized approach, Clara Capital helps businesses grow and succeed in an ever-evolving financial landscape.