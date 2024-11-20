The Standard Steps Up as Title Sponsor of the Portland Classic LPGA Tournament

PORTLAND, Ore.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Standard Insurance Company (The Standard) announced today it will be the title sponsor of the Portland Classic LPGA tournament beginning in 2025 through 2027. With a new title of The Standard Portland Classic, the 2025 event is scheduled for Aug. 14 – 17. The multiyear sponsorship of the Portland Classic builds on support from The Standard that began in 2022.

“The Portland Classic is a premier event with a storied history that celebrates the legacy of women’s golf, inspiring the next generation of leaders through athletic achievement, mentorship and community engagement,” said Amy Malagamba, assistant vice president of Marketing at The Standard. “We’re proud to play a role in ensuring this iconic event that has delighted players and fans for so many years remains part of our city.”

The Portland Classic was established in 1972 and is the longest running non-major event on the LPGA tour. Along with continuing to bring top golfers from around the world to Portland, the 72-hole tournament has raised more than $18 million for charities and become the premier annual professional golf tournament in the Pacific Northwest.

“The LPGA Tour is excited to continue the significant legacy of the Portland Classic with the support of The Standard as a new title sponsor,” said Ricki Laskey, LPGA Chief Tour Business and Operations Officer. “Since 1972, we have been proud of the history created in the Portland community, with the tournament boasting Hall of Famers and multiple major winners as its champions over the years. We look forward to returning to The Standard Portland Classic and showcasing the world’s best professional golfers on a global stage.”

“We could not be more pleased that The Standard has chosen to title our tournament,” said Mark Ganz, Board President for the Tournament Golf Foundation. “Their commitment, along with the ongoing support of our other dedicated sponsors like Regence, Umpqua, AAA and Les Schwab are going to take this tournament to new heights over the next three years. We are very excited about what this means for our city and for women’s golf.”

The Standard Portland Classic in 2025 promises not only thrilling action on the course but also a range of community initiatives, family-friendly events and fan engagement opportunities.

About The Standard

The Standard is a family of companies dedicated to helping customers achieve financial well-being and peace of mind. In business since 1906, we are a leading provider of financial protection products and services for employers and individuals. Our products include group and individual disability insurance, group life and accidental death and dismemberment insurance, group dental and group vision insurance, voluntary and supplemental benefits, absence management and paid family leave services, retirement plans products and services and annuities for employers and individuals. For more information about The Standard, visit standard.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

The Standard is the marketing name for StanCorp Financial Group, Inc., and its subsidiaries: Standard Insurance Company, The Standard Life Insurance Company of New York, Standard Retirement Services, Inc., StanCorp Mortgage Investors, LLC, StanCorp Investment Advisers, Inc., StanCorp Real Estate, LLC, StanCorp Equities, Inc., Anthem Life Insurance Company, Anthem Life & Disability Insurance Company and Greater Georgia Life Insurance Company.

About the LPGA

The Ladies Professional Golf Association (LPGA) is the world’s premier women’s professional golf organization. Created in 1950 by 13 pioneering female Founders, the LPGA, whose members now represent more than 60 countries, is the longest-standing professional women’s sports organization. Through the LPGA Tour, the Epson Tour, the LPGA Professionals, and a joint venture with the Ladies European Tour, the LPGA provides female professionals the opportunity to pursue their dreams in the game of golf at the highest level. In addition to its professional tours and teaching accreditation programs, the LPGA features a fully integrated Foundation, which provides best-in-class programming for female golfers through its junior golf programming, and its LPGA Amateurs division, which offers its members playing and learning opportunities around the world. LPGA aims to use its unique platform to inspire, transform and advance opportunities for girls and women, on and off the golf course.

Follow the LPGA online at www.LPGA.com and download its mobile apps on Apple or Google Play. Join the social conversation on Facebook, X (formerly known as Twitter), Instagram and YouTube.

About the Tournament Golf Foundation

Tournament Golf Foundation (TGF) is a local Portland area non-profit comprised largely of volunteers who donate their time and provide the primary operations for the Portland Classic. Established in 1972, the group is now comprised of more than 50 local individuals and business leaders.