Robling and AnswerRocket Partner to Launch GenAI-Powered Analytics Platform for Retailers

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Robling, a leader in retail data analytics, and AnswerRocket, a pioneer in generative AI analytics, today announced the launch of their GenAI retail analytics platform. This solution provides retailers with an AI assistant, Max, that delivers on-demand retail insights, enabling faster, more informed decisions to enhance performance and drive growth.

Revolutionizing Retail Analytics with Generative AI

The retail industry has long struggled with effectively utilizing data due to siloed systems and limited analytics tools. Robling and AnswerRocket’s GenAI retail analytics platform addresses this challenge head-on, providing retailers with a revolutionary tool to transform their operations through actionable, real-time insights. Retailers are ready for change: A recent Accenture report revealed that 75% of retail executives see generative AI as instrumental to their revenue growth.

By combining AnswerRocket's cutting-edge GenAI technology with Robling's deep retail analytics expertise, the solution offers a conversational business intelligence (BI) experience that's both powerful and user-friendly. This solution enables users to interact with their data using natural language, receiving precise answers to critical questions within seconds – a capability previously unattainable in the retail analytics space.

“Retailers have been seeking a simple, yet powerful way to engage with their data,” said Jeff Buck, CEO of Robling. “With our GenAI platform, querying data is as easy as having a conversation, but with the depth and accuracy of structured analytics. This is a game-changer for executives who need rapid, actionable insights.”

“We’re excited to partner with Robling, a company that shares our vision for innovation in data analytics,” said Alon Goren, CEO of AnswerRocket. “Our platform will empower retailers to fully leverage their data, helping them respond quickly to trends, optimize operations, and drive meaningful growth.”

Key Features for the Modern Retailer

The platform introduces several key features that make it a must-have tool for retail businesses:

Retailers can tailor the AI assistant to their specific business needs. For example, merchandising could customize Max to focus on trend analysis and inventory turnover, and marketing can analyze the effectiveness of the last promotion on customer acquisition. Automated Analysis: The platform can automatically produce recurring reports on a set cadence or as new data is available. For instance, an ecommerce team could automate its weekly campaign performance reporting.

Retail Use Cases

The platform offers practical applications for a range of retail challenges, including:

Inventory Optimization : "What inventory levels do we need for the upcoming holiday season?"

: "What inventory levels do we need for the upcoming holiday season?" Customer Engagement : "Which customer segments are engaging most with our loyalty programs?"

: "Which customer segments are engaging most with our loyalty programs?" Sales Performance : "Which products are underperforming this quarter?"

: "Which products are underperforming this quarter?" Promotion Effectiveness : "How effective are our recent credit card promotions?"

: "How effective are our recent credit card promotions?" Store Comparisons: "Which stores are leading in sales for a specific product category?"

To learn more or request a demo, visit www.answerrocket.com/retail.

About AnswerRocket

Founded in 2013, AnswerRocket is a generative AI consulting and analytics company that helps businesses harness the power of AI to achieve rapid, data-driven business results. AnswerRocket guides companies in defining and executing AI strategies tailored to their needs, enabling faster insights and smarter decisions. AnswerRocket’s GenAI analytics platform empowers enterprises to explore data, monitor key metrics, and detect critical issues in seconds. Max, AnswerRocket’s AI assistant, delivers narrative answers, insights, and visualizations via chat. Companies like Anheuser-Busch InBev, Cereal Partners Worldwide, and Suntory Global Spirits rely on AnswerRocket to accelerate their speed to insights. For more information, visit www.answerrocket.com.

About Robling

Robling helps retailers unite data across silos and unlock insights that generate millions in new revenue, increased margins and enhanced productivity across the enterprise. Customers like Belk, Hot Topic and Torrid use Robling to put data and analytics at the fingertips of everyone who needs it, from data scientists to retail executives, using any BI or analytics front-end tools they prefer. Unlike typical data warehousing approaches, Robling’s Data-as-a-Service (DaaS) is a product, not an endless project. Robling’s fully cloud-based analytics foundation — featuring connectors to common retail systems — rapidly delivers on retailers’ most valuable and pressing analytic use cases, all backed by the company’s software and its unique blend of retail, technical and analytics expertise. To learn more, visit www.robling.io.