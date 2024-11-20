XPEL and Rivian Expand Collaboration With New PPF and Window Film Program

XPEL ULTIMATE PLUS™ is installed as part of XPEL and Rivian’s new customization program (Photo: Business Wire)

SAN ANTONIO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today XPEL, Inc. (Nasdaq: XPEL), a global leader in protective films and coatings, and Rivian are expanding their collaboration with a new Paint Protection Film (PPF) and Window Film customization program.

Through this exclusive program, Rivian R1T and R1S owners based in the U.S. and Canada can order XPEL products directly from Rivian’s Gear Shop, which provides set pricing, ease of installation booking with a local XPEL Certified Rivian Network Partner and inclusion of a 5-year/60K mile warranty that aligns with Rivian’s factory agreement. These owners can now customize their vehicle protection with various XPEL products, including:

ULTIMATE PLUS™ Paint Protection Film, which can be applied to full front, rocker panels and/or door sills, ensures the vehicle’s paint is protected from scratches, chips, stains and daily wear. The film self-heals light scratches and swirls to help maintain a flawless finish and resists UV yellowing to maintain clarity in harsh conditions.

PRIME Window Film, which delivers added privacy, excellent heat rejection and UV protection by blocking 99 percent of harmful UV rays. Owners can choose from PRIME CS, PRIME XR or PRIME XR PLUS in a variety of tints, depending on their personal needs and style.

This is not the first collaboration between Rivian and XPEL, as Rivian already offers full-body XPEL PPF installed on select models at its factory.

“With this extended collaboration, we’re encouraging Rivian owners to be as adventurous as their vehicles,” said Anthony Pecaski, XPEL’s Senior Manager of Key Accounts. “This new program allows for the enhanced protection and customization each customer desires to keep their vehicle looking great during their ownership experience.”

For best results, XPEL recommends Rivian owners have XPEL’s PPF and window film installed on their vehicles as early as possible. An XPEL Certified Rivian Network Partner can also recommend additional services, not included in this program, for an additional cost when owners schedule their appointment.

Rivian customers based in the U.S. and Canada can now order and book installation by visiting the Rivian Gear Shop or directly on XPEL.com (U.S. or Canada).

About XPEL, Inc.

XPEL is a leading provider of protective films and coatings, including paint protection film, surface protection film, window films and ceramic coatings in the automotive, architectural and marine industries. With a global footprint, a network of trained installers and proprietary DAP software, XPEL is dedicated to exceeding customer expectations by providing high-quality products, leading customer service, expert technical support and world-class training. XPEL, Inc. is publicly traded on Nasdaq under the symbol “XPEL”.